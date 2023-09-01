CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, today announced that Netha Johnson, president, Specialties, and Meredith Bandy, vice president of investor relations and sustainability, are scheduled to participate in the UBS Chemicals Conference on Sept. 6 and in the Jefferies Industrials Conference on Sept. 7.

A copy of the presentations will be posted to the company's Investor Relations section of its website at http://investors.albemarle.com before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the same day as the events.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allow us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on Twitter @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to its website, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-participate-in-september-2023-investor-conferences-301916091.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation