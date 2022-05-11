Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Albemarle Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALB   US0126531013

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION

(ALB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/11 04:00:01 pm EDT
213.03 USD   -3.79%
04:16pAlbemarle Corporation to Present at 2022 Jefferies Renewable Energy Conference
PR
06:46aAlbemarle Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Notes
PR
05/10ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Albemarle Corporation to Present at 2022 Jefferies Renewable Energy Conference

05/11/2022 | 04:16pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today that Kent Masters, chief executive officer, and Scott Tozier, chief financial officer, will present at the 2022 Jefferies Renewable Energy Conference in London on May 24, 2022, at 11:00 am ET.

The presentation materials and a webcast will be accessible at the time of the event through the Events and Presentations page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com. A webcast replay will be posted to the company's website immediately following the conclusion of the event.

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and catalysts. We think beyond business as usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses, and the markets it serves.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-corporation-to-present-at-2022-jefferies-renewable-energy-conference-301545424.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
04:16pAlbemarle Corporation to Present at 2022 Jefferies Renewable Energy Conference
PR
06:46aAlbemarle Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Notes
PR
05/10ELON MUSK : Elon Musk says Tesla open to buying a mining company
RE
05/10RBC Raises Price Target on Albemarle to $300 From $276, Maintains Outperform Rating
MT
05/09Morgan Stanley Adjusts Price Target for Albemarle to $135 From $80, Maintains Underweig..
MT
05/09JPMorgan Adjusts Price Target for Albemarle to $235 From $200, Maintains Neutral Rating
MT
05/09KeyBanc Adjusts Albemarle's Price Target to $215 from $198, Keeps Underweight Rating
MT
05/06Cowen Adjusts Albemarle's Price Target to $300 From $275, Keeps Outperform Rating
MT
05/06Oppenheimer Adjusts Albemarle Price Target to $368 From $307, Maintains Outperform Rati..
MT
05/06Mizuho Securities Adjusts Albemarle's Price Target to $293 From $243, Maintains Neutral..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
More recommendations