CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a global leader in providing essential elements for mobility, energy, connectivity and health, announced today that it will release its first-quarter 2024 earnings after the NYSE closes on Wednesday, May 1, 2024.

The company will hold a conference call to discuss its first-quarter 2024 results on Thursday, May 2, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Access to the call is available via webcast or direct dial. A link to the webcast can be found through Albemarle Corporation's website at http://investors.albemarle.com. Direct dial numbers are provided below:

Participant Dial-in Numbers:

U.S. & Canada Toll-Free: 1 (800) 590-8290

International: 1-240-690-8800

Conference ID: ALBQ1

Webcast Details:

Event Title: Albemarle Q1 2024 Earnings Call

Event Date: May 2, 2024

Start Time: 09:00 AM (GMT-05:00) Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Attendee URL:

https://albemarle-q1-2024-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/

Replay Information:

A webcast replay will be available following the conclusion of the event through the News and Events page on Albemarle's website at http://investors.albemarle.com.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB) leads the world in transforming essential resources into critical ingredients for mobility, energy, connectivity, and health. We partner to pioneer new ways to move, power, connect and protect with people and planet in mind. A reliable and high-quality global supply of lithium and bromine allows us to deliver advanced solutions for our customers. Learn more about how the people of Albemarle are enabling a more resilient world at albemarle.com and on X (formerly known as Twitter) @AlbemarleCorp.

Albemarle regularly posts information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC') filings and other information regarding the company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Investor Relations Contact: Meredith Bandy, +1 (980) 999-5768, Meredith.Bandy@albemarle.com

Media Contact: Jennifer Zajac, +1 (980) 308-6259, Jennifer.Zajac@albemarle.com

