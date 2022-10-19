Albemarle Nabs Lithium-Facility Grant From DOE

By Dean Seal

Albemarle Corp. has been awarded a nearly $150 million grant from the U.S. Energy Department to build a lithium-concentrator facility in North Carolina.

The specialty chemicals maker said Wednesday that the grant is part of a series of projects funded by the White House's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that aims to expand domestic manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries.

The new commercial-scale lithium facility would be constructed at Albemarle's location in Kings Mountain, a small city located about 30 miles west of the company's headquarters in Charlotte, N.C.

The facility is expected to create hundreds of construction and full-time jobs while supplying up to 350,000 metric tons of spodumene concentrate each year to an Albemarle lithium-conversion facility.

"Expanding our U.S. footprint also increases the speed of lithium processing and reduces greenhouse gas emissions from long-distance transportation of raw minerals," Chief Executive Kent Masters said.

