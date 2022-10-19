Advanced search
    ALB   US0126531013

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION

(ALB)
2022-10-19
254.43 USD   +1.09%
Albemarle Receives Energy Department Grant for US Lithium Facility
MT
Albemarle Nabs Lithium-Facility Grant From DOE
DJ
Albemarle Secures DOE Grant for U.S.-Based Lithium Facility to Support Domestic EV Supply Chain
PR
Albemarle Nabs Lithium-Facility Grant From DOE

10/19/2022 | 12:25pm EDT
By Dean Seal


Albemarle Corp. has been awarded a nearly $150 million grant from the U.S. Energy Department to build a lithium-concentrator facility in North Carolina.

The specialty chemicals maker said Wednesday that the grant is part of a series of projects funded by the White House's Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that aims to expand domestic manufacturing of electric vehicle batteries.

The new commercial-scale lithium facility would be constructed at Albemarle's location in Kings Mountain, a small city located about 30 miles west of the company's headquarters in Charlotte, N.C.

The facility is expected to create hundreds of construction and full-time jobs while supplying up to 350,000 metric tons of spodumene concentrate each year to an Albemarle lithium-conversion facility.

"Expanding our U.S. footprint also increases the speed of lithium processing and reduces greenhouse gas emissions from long-distance transportation of raw minerals," Chief Executive Kent Masters said.

Shares were up 1.4%, to $255.17, around noon on Wednesday.


Write to Dean Seal at dean.seal@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-19-22 1224ET

Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 7 496 M - -
Net income 2022 2 466 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 137 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 12,0x
Yield 2022 0,62%
Capitalization 29 478 M 29 478 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,22x
EV / Sales 2023 3,22x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Managers and Directors
Jerry Kent Masters Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Tozier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Diemer Rich Chief Financial Officer
Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer & VP-Energy Storage
Karen Goldthwaite Narwold Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION7.66%29 478
ECOLAB INC.-36.88%42 201
SIKA AG-41.16%34 474
GIVAUDAN SA-38.27%27 364
HOSHINE SILICON INDUSTRY CO., LTD.-11.34%17 454
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG-34.67%15 641