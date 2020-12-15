Log in
Albemarle : Receives Sustainable Business Award for Charlotte Headquarters Expansion Project

12/15/2020 | 04:16pm EST
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), a leader in the global specialty chemicals industry, announced today it has been awarded the Carolinas Community Design Award by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) for its headquarters expansion project in Charlotte, N.C.

Albemarle won this award in the Interior Design and Construction category for the company's sustainable, collaborative, and wellness-focused headquarters expansion. This award comes on the heels of the company receiving a LEED® Gold certification from the USGBC earlier this year for the same project.

"At Albemarle, sustainability and collaboration are key areas of focus in how we work and live," said John Gifford, Albemarle Director of Global Real Estate and Facilities. "To receive this award from the USGBC, in addition to our LEED Gold certification, means they recognize the importance we place on those critical attributes to our employees' work environment. Thank you to our dedicated project team and partners for bringing Albemarle's values to life."

The Albemarle headquarters expansion project, completed in January 2019, features approximately 141,000 square feet of office space spread over six floors of the North Tower building in the Capitol Towers development located in Charlotte's SouthPark neighborhood. Partners on the expansion project include Lincoln Harris, property and project construction manager; Preferred Office Properties Capitol Towers, property owner; LS3P, architectural design; Tyler 2, building and construction services; and Ecoimpact Consulting, LEED consultant.

About Albemarle
Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB), headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is a global specialty chemicals company with leading positions in lithium, bromine and refining catalysts. We think beyond business-as-usual to power the potential of companies in many of the world's largest and most critical industries, such as energy, electronics, and transportation. We actively pursue a sustainable approach to managing our diverse global footprint of world-class resources. In conjunction with our highly experienced and talented global teams, our deep-seated values, and our collaborative customer relationships, we create value-added and performance-based solutions that enable a safer and more sustainable future.

We regularly post information to www.albemarle.com, including notification of events, news, financial performance, investor presentations and webcasts, non-GAAP reconciliations, SEC filings and other information regarding our company, its businesses and the markets it serves.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/albemarle-receives-sustainable-business-award-for-charlotte-headquarters-expansion-project-301193451.html

SOURCE Albemarle Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
