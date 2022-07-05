Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Albemarle Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALB   US0126531013

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION

(ALB)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-07-05 pm EDT
200.43 USD   -2.30%
05:34pALBEMARLE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:34pALBEMARLE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
05:34pALBEMARLE : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
Albemarle : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)

07/05/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
Ownership Submission
FORM 4
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Van Deursen Holly
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
ALBEMARLE CORP [ALB] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION , 4250 CONGRESS STREET, SUITE 900
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
CHARLOTTE NC 28209
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Van Deursen Holly
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
4250 CONGRESS STREET, SUITE 900
CHARLOTTE, NC28209 		X

Signatures
/s/ Stefanie M. Holland, Attorney-in-Fact 2022-07-05
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Phantom Stock units convert 1 for 1 into common stock.
(2) Shares represent an annual installment of non-employee director stock compensation pursuant to 2013 Stock Compensation and Deferral Election Plan for Non-Employee Directors of Albemarle Corporation.
(3) Exercisable in a single lump sum on February 15th in the later of the calendar year after the year in which the reporting person is no longer a director, or February 2029.
(4) No expiration date.
(5) Includes dividend equivalent rights earned based on total shares of Phantom Stock in Director's deferred stock account.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Albemarle Corporation published this content on 05 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2022 21:33:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
06/28TRANSCRIPT : Albemarle Corporation - Special Call
CI
06/28ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Nike, Albermarle, Diageo, Reckitt Benckiser, T-Mobile US...
06/27Vertical Research Adjusts Albemarle Price Target to $268 From $286, Maintains Hold Rati..
MT
06/27Credit Suisse Initiates Albemarle at Underperform with $185 Price Target, Says Lithium ..
MT
Analyst Recommendations on ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 6 059 M - -
Net income 2022 1 511 M - -
Net Debt 2022 2 716 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 16,6x
Yield 2022 0,76%
Capitalization 24 026 M 24 026 M -
EV / Sales 2022 4,41x
EV / Sales 2023 3,81x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 99,8%
Chart ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Albemarle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Last Close Price 205,15 $
Average target price 280,05 $
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jerry Kent Masters Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Tozier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer & VP-Energy Storage
Karen Goldthwaite Narwold Secretary, Chief Administrative Officer & EVP
James J. O'Brien Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION-12.24%24 026
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-14.83%79 936
AIR LIQUIDE-7.93%69 641
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.-4.22%45 079
TIANQI LITHIUM CORPORATION37.54%31 238
GANFENG LITHIUM CO., LTD.7.66%30 842