The company posted net income for the second quarter ended June 30 of $650 million, or $5.52 per share, compared with $406.8 million, or $3.46 per share, in the year-ago period.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
|10:28pm
(Reuters) - Albemarle Corp, the world's largest producer of lithium, posted a 66% increase in quarterly profit on Wednesday and raised its annual outlook, citing rising prices and volumes for the metal used to make electric vehicle batteries.
