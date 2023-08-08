Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Albemarle Corporation (“Albemarle”) (NYSE: ALB) breached their fiduciary duties to Albemarle and its shareholders. If you are an Albemarle shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether members of Albemarle’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Albemarle in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Albemarle, and whether Albemarle and its shareholders have suffered damages as a result.

On August 3, 2023, Albemarle announced it was paying $218.5 million to settle an investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission into potential violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act by Albemarle.

What You Can Do

If you are an Albemarle shareholder, you may have legal claims against Albemarle’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982, or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, and Ohio.

