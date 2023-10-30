
By Arunima Kumar
       Oct 10 (Reuters) - Albemarle Corp, the world's
largest producer of lithium, is expected to report lower
quarterly profit as prices of the silvery-white metal came under
pressure due to concerns of falling near-term demand and
oversupply. 
    Lithium miners have had a tough year as weak electric
vehicle (EV) sales growth led to high stockpiles and sent prices
of the metal tumbling down. Lithium is a key metal used in EV
batteries.
    "As the lithium market balances shift to adequately supplied
in 2023 and oversupplied in 2024/2025, we expect to see a period
of earnings and margin pressure across the value chain," BofA
analysts said.

    Lithium prices in China, the metal's top consumer, sank
during the quarter, hit by lackluster buying.
    The Chinese spot battery grade lithium carbonate prices, 
 fell around 45% to 165,000 Chinese Yuan 
($22,561.63) per tonne during the July-September quarter.
    With the Chinese lithium carbonate benchmark down 72% from
its all-time high in November 2022, shares of Livent
and other lithium pure-plays have come under substantial
pressure, Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov said.
    Overcapacity in the energy storage sector, the
second-biggest consumer of lithium, eroded margins and has also
weighed on the prices.
    "We expect a 15%-20% destock downstream to be necessary this
fall and winter to clear the inventory overhang, unless the
industry sees a sharp snap-back in demand before the Chinese New
Year," said Jefferies analyst, Laurence Alexander.
    Analysts also flagged additional supplies from new projects
coming online to further weigh on lithium prices.
    "Given the lower trajectory of our earnings and demand
estimates, it would come as no surprise to us if both ALB and
LTHM begin to reconsider their capex plans, especially beyond
2026/2027 as supply for lithium lengthens," said Piper Sandler
analysts Charles Neivert and Kyle Winborne.
    Albemarle is expected to report quarterly results on
Wednesday, while smaller rival Livent is scheduled for Tuesday.
    
 Company     LSEG Q3 EPS estimate    LSEG Q3 revenue estimate
 Albemarle   $3.99                   $2.51 billion
 Livent      $0.46                   $268.29 million
 

($1 = 7.3133 Chinese yuan renminbi)

    
 (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)