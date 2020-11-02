Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Albemarle Corporation    ALB

ALBEMARLE CORPORATION

(ALB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Materials Shares Climb as Investors Bet on Growth -- Materials Roundup

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/02/2020 | 05:41pm EST

Producers of metals and other raw materials jumped as investors appeared to bet on sectors that stand to gain more as economic growth throttles higher.

Chemicals companies FMC and Albemarle were among the biggest contributors to the sector gains; both stocks were up about 4%. Copper was higher as data showed manufacturing activity around the globe rebounded. A private gauge of China's manufacturing activity hit its highest level in nearly a decade last month, thanks to a sharper increase in total new export order, suggesting the economic recovery remains on track.

Meanwhile, as federal aid to the U.S. Farm Belt surges, a fraction of farmers are reaping a big portion of the government largess, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of federal data. The Trump administration is expected to pay farmers more than $37 billion this year, a historic sum largely intended to help those hit by trade wars and the coronavirus pandemic. Of the first nearly $5 billion paid out under a pandemic-relief program, just over 1% of recipients received at least one-quarter of the funds, or $1.2 billion. 

 Write to Amy Pessetto at amy.pessetto@dowjones.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-02-20 1740ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
04:16pALBEMARLE CORPORATION : to Participate in Baird Global Industrial Virtual Confer..
PR
10/30Sienna resources engages euroswiss equity group for european investor relatio..
AQ
10/28ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : Announces Dividend
AQ
10/27ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : Announces Dividend
PR
10/27ALBEMARLE : Strengthens Sustainability Commitment with Initiative for Responsibl..
AQ
10/26ALBEMARLE : Strengthens Sustainability Commitment with Initiative for Responsibl..
PU
10/26ALBEMARLE : Strengthens Sustainability Commitment with Initiative for Responsibl..
PR
10/02ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chats with Robert W. ..
AQ
10/01ALBEMARLE : to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chats with Robert W. Baird & Co. ..
PU
10/01ALBEMARLE CORPORATION : to Participate in Virtual Fireside Chats with Robert W. ..
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 3 039 M - -
Net income 2020 370 M - -
Net Debt 2020 2 920 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 28,0x
Yield 2020 1,64%
Capitalization 9 914 M 9 914 M -
EV / Sales 2020 4,22x
EV / Sales 2021 3,96x
Nbr of Employees 6 000
Free-Float 99,5%
Chart ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Albemarle Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBEMARLE CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 89,30 $
Last Close Price 93,21 $
Spread / Highest target 34,1%
Spread / Average Target -4,19%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jerry Kent Masters Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Scott A. Tozier Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Glen Merfeld Chief Technology Officer & VP-Energy Storage
James J. O'Brien Lead Independent Director
Gerald A. Steiner Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBEMARLE CORPORATION27.62%9 914
SAUDI BASIC INDUSTRIES CORPORATION-5.43%71 038
AIR LIQUIDE-0.55%68 981
WANHUA CHEMICAL GROUP CO., LTD.41.68%36 837
LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES N.V.-27.55%22 857
HENGLI PETROCHEMICAL CO.,LTD.22.39%20 307
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group