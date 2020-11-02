Materials Shares Climb as Investors Bet on Growth -- Materials Roundup

Producers of metals and other raw materials jumped as investors appeared to bet on sectors that stand to gain more as economic growth throttles higher.

Chemicals companies FMC and Albemarle were among the biggest contributors to the sector gains; both stocks were up about 4%. Copper was higher as data showed manufacturing activity around the globe rebounded. A private gauge of China's manufacturing activity hit its highest level in nearly a decade last month, thanks to a sharper increase in total new export order, suggesting the economic recovery remains on track.

Meanwhile, as federal aid to the U.S. Farm Belt surges, a fraction of farmers are reaping a big portion of the government largess, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of federal data. The Trump administration is expected to pay farmers more than $37 billion this year, a historic sum largely intended to help those hit by trade wars and the coronavirus pandemic. Of the first nearly $5 billion paid out under a pandemic-relief program, just over 1% of recipients received at least one-quarter of the funds, or $1.2 billion.

