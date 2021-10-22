Albena : For Safe Holiday in Albena

The safety and comfort of the guests and employees of Albena holiday resort have always been a top priority for us for more than 50 years.

You trust us as our guests, visiting us season after season, and we are obliged to justify your expectations for a wonderful and safe vacation.

In order for you to feel protected, we have started to execute a plan for the vaccination of all employees of the holiday village. We will start the 2021 season as a fully protected recreational resort on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast.

As early as last year, a plan for disinfection measures in connection with the prevention of COVID-19 spread was adopted on the territory of Albena holiday village.

As a result of ORDER RD-01-856 / 19.10.2021 of the Ministry of Health, from October 21st, 2021 all guests or people that would like to take advantage of the indoor possibilities in Albena Resort, such as visits to hotels, medical center Medica Albena, sports halls and restaurants, must:

have been vaccinated or have suffered from COVID-19, certified with valid documents for vaccination or illness within the meaning of Order-Nr. RD-01-733 of 27.08.2021 of the Minister of Health or

present a negative result from a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 carried out up to 72 hours before entering the site or a rapid antigen test (up to 48 hours before entering the site), certified by a valid document according to Order-Nr RD-01-733 from 27.08.2021 of the Minister of Health.

Albena performs daily monitoring of the information presented by the World Health Organization and its adaptation to the member states of the European Union. Focusing on this, we adapt everything applicable in the procedures and safety measures, in coordination with the health authorities and the Bulgarian Government.

Following and strictly monitoring each of these regulations, we pay special attention to their observance by our employees and guests of the resort, such as the mandatory wearing of masks, control of the number of guests and compliance with the required distance.

Each of the procedures and measures listed below will be adapted in a timely manner and you will be notified.

After an analysis conducted by the Chief Sanitary Inspector of the complex and in accordance with all the instructions of the health inspections in our country, we have identified the points that are considered critical, determined on the basis of human flow, including the most frequently touched surfaces.

In holiday resort Albena there are dispensers with liquid disinfectant, accessible to guests and staff at the entrances of each hotel, restaurant, reception, elevator, swimming pools, entrances to the toilets and in all key places.

Special attention is also paid to the arrival of guests, regulating the flow of people at the sites. The obligatory distance is strictly monitored and the accumulation of many people is not allowed.

Registration at the reception

When guests enter the hotel of their choice, the bellman guides them and observes the recommended distance.

Registration at the reception is done simultaneously with no more than two people, and for all those waiting, there are dividing stickers on the floor, at a distance of 2 meters.

The reception is also equipped with a non-contact thermometer to measure body temperature if necessary. In case of clear signs of coronavirus, such as visible deterioration of the general condition, accompanied by difficult breathing, cough and established high temperature above normal values, a consultation is made in the Medical Center "Medica Albena" and the health authorities would be notified.

The reception of each hotel has a protection set, which includes: face masks, which are 10% more than the maximum occupancy of the hotel and the hotel staff, gloves, hand sanitizer, protective apron, full long-sleeved robe, waste bin with lid. At the reception face masks and hand sanitizer in different packages, up to 300 ml are available for purchase.

In addition to maintaining personal protective equipment and disinfectant at the reception, physical protection is provided with a transparent barrier between the receptionist and the guest.

Information posters in different languages ​​and stickers with key messages to the guests about the basic hygiene practices and safety measures against Covid-19 are placed in a prominent place in the lobby, reception, elevator.

After each registration, the work surfaces are disinfected.

Accommodation

After check-in, guests are directed to the arrivals elevator. According to the specifics of the site, guests are instructed to follow the directions of movement without crossing the paths of newcomers and residents. The number of persons using the elevator is limited to a minimum and to the members of one family.

A new practice was introduced in Albena JSCo. It is a unique technology for disinfection with a ULV machine for spraying disinfectant by micronization of cold aerosol. Every hour special measures are applied for cleaning and disinfection in the common areas - toilets, corridors, elevators.

When disinfecting the hotel rooms, the main focus is on the bathrooms and all objects and surfaces that are often touched - remotes, lighting switches, handles, buttons and more.

Bed linen and towels are collected in a marked bag for dirty linen. The washing is performed by specialized companies, registered for the activity in Regional Health Inspection and their washing is done at a temperature of at least 60 ° С with the addition of detergent and disinfectant / chemo thermal disinfection /.

Upon entering the restaurants, the guests are again invited to disinfect their hands on the disinfectant dispenser specially placed for the purpose at the entrance of each restaurant. The staff makes sure there are no crowds and guests are accommodated at the required distance from each other. All employees are equipped with safety equipment. All-inclusive meals take place without direct contact of the guests with the common food, as the guest indicates what he has chosen, and an employee of the restaurant serves it to him. After each meal the restaurant's hall is disinfected - floor, tables, chair handles. The surfaces of the buffet and other auxiliary modules for offering food and drinks as well as the worktop of the bar in the restaurant are also disinfected. Disinfection in the same order is done on all vending machines by emphasizing the buttons.

Vehicles are disinfected with a ULV disinfectant spray machine by cold aerosol. Disinfection is done several times a day and at the end of the work shift, by the drivers of the buses, which are equipped with safety equipment.

The entire road network is washed and disinfected daily. At the same time, the benches along the alleys are disinfected. After collecting rubbish in the streets and on the beach, the rubbish bins are disinfected as well.

In April-May two pest controls were done on the lawns in the resort complex, the stadiums in the holiday resort Albena and the village of Obrochishte and on the beach of Albena and Batovski beach took place. Larvicidal treatment against mosquitoes was also performed.

Last but not least, we must not forget that health care is a shared responsibility! That is why we address all of you in the name of common safety with the following recommendations:

Each of you as a guest of Albena to follow the rules of personal disinfection.

Keep a safe distance.

Get acquainted with the information boards with safety rules, which are placed in the lobby of your chosen hotel.

After using disposable packaging and consumables, they must be disposed of at the waste disposal site immediately after use;

In case of headache, cough, fever and fatigue you must contact the hotel reception by calling without leaving your room.

We do everything we can to provide you with a safe environment for your holiday so that you can enjoy your stay in Albena. Thank you for your understanding, patience and trust in choosing us again. We are expecting you in Albena, where you can enjoy our sunny smiles, although hidden behind masks.