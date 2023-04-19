Advanced search
    ALB   BG11ALBAAT17

ALBENA AD

(ALB)
End-of-day quote Bulgaria Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-05
27.40 BGN    0.00%
04:50aAlbena : Roadshow in Romania presents Albena Group
PU
03/16Albena : Insider information
PU
03/01Albena AD Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
Albena : Roadshow in Romania presents Albena Group

04/19/2023
A thematic roadshow in Romania will promote the hospitality products of Albena Group. During the meetings with tour operators, travel agencies and journalists, the three owned resorts - Albena, The White Lagoon near Balchik and Forest Beach near Primorsko, will present a wide range of holiday options, including family packages, specialized spa products, sports and health camps. Emphasis will also be placed on the upcoming summer tourist season, when the Bulgarian Black Sea coast is a preferred destination for guests from Romania. The roadshow programme started last night with a meeting in Bucharest. There will be visits to Piteşti on 19.04, Brasov on 20.04, Sibiu on 21.04, Cluj-Napoca and Targu Mures on 24.04. The tour will end in Constanta on 25 April.

During the tour, visitors will have the opportunity to purchase tourist packages with up to 20% discounts and in each city one lucky person will win a free weekend holiday.

Disclaimer

Albena AD published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 08:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2021 81,3 M 45,6 M 45,6 M
Net income 2021 3,88 M 2,17 M 2,17 M
Net Debt 2021 78,3 M 43,9 M 43,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 33,8x
Yield 2021 0,32%
Capitalization 116 M 65,0 M 65,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,34x
EV / Sales 2021 2,58x
Nbr of Employees 1 107
Free-Float 35,1%
Managers and Directors
Krasimir Veselinov Stanev Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ivan Kolev Kalinkov Vice Chairman
Margita Petrova Todorova Director
Ivanka Stoilova Dancheva Director
Marina Mitkova Ruseva Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBENA AD2.24%65
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.16.64%53 641
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC.14.87%39 077
ROYAL CARIBBEAN GROUP30.39%16 482
H WORLD GROUP LIMITED16.93%15 792
CARNIVAL CORPORATION22.08%12 617
