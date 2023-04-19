Albena : Roadshow in Romania presents Albena Group

A thematic roadshow in Romania will promote the hospitality products of Albena Group. During the meetings with tour operators, travel agencies and journalists, the three owned resorts - Albena, The White Lagoon near Balchik and Forest Beach near Primorsko, will present a wide range of holiday options, including family packages, specialized spa products, sports and health camps. Emphasis will also be placed on the upcoming summer tourist season, when the Bulgarian Black Sea coast is a preferred destination for guests from Romania. The roadshow programme started last night with a meeting in Bucharest. There will be visits to Piteşti on 19.04, Brasov on 20.04, Sibiu on 21.04, Cluj-Napoca and Targu Mures on 24.04. The tour will end in Constanta on 25 April.

During the tour, visitors will have the opportunity to purchase tourist packages with up to 20% discounts and in each city one lucky person will win a free weekend holiday.