Albena : The Bulgarian Football Union organizes a tournament

More than 150 athletes from 5 countries will take part in the spring youth tournament organized in Albena by the Bulgarian Football Union. Teams from Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, Andorra and Lithuania will take part in the competition. The football matches are part of UEFA's development program. The perspective European football players will be divided in men and women divisions, and will play on April 6, 9, 12, 13, 16 and 19. The matches will be played on the official football fields of the Albena Resort, and will be open to the public covering all anti-epidemic measures.

"We are happy that Albena will once again host a qualifying group from the UEFA calendar. The Bulgarian Football Union has given us a vote of confidence, attracted by the high level of our sports infrastructure and its excellent location, as well as the proven quality of accommodation and nutrition, which are crucial for the good shape of athletes" said Vasilena Popova-Radichkova, head of the Sports and Beaches Sector in Albena.

An active sport season 2022 awaits the resort, winner of the title European Sports Resort for 2019. Major events include the Men's and Women's Modern Pentathlon World Cup and the International Table Tennis Tournament in May; The National Olympic Festival, the ITF Court Tennis Tournament, the Albena Cup Sports Tournament and the Balkan Youth Table Tennis Championship in June; Albena 2022 International Table Tennis Tournament in July; The State Master Badminton Championship and the World Veterans Championship in August; The International Beach Sports Festival and the National Team Bridge Championship in September.