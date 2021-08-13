ALBERT : Brief Summary of Kessan Tanshin (Financial Report)

Expanding continuous transactions with priority customers incl. alliance partners. In this way, sales and profit recorded

Starting to the alliance with SBI Holdings. And SBI Financial Services acquired ALBERT's common stock (1,383 thousand shares/ 31.1%) held by Whiz Asia Evolution Fund, ALBERT's major shareholder.

Due to the AI system development project order received was delay and appearing an additional production requirement, we accounted provision for less orders received 105million yen in 2Q. ALBERT is focusing to conclusion of development with the client.