ALBERT : Brief Summary of Kessan Tanshin (Financial Report)

August 13, 2021
Brief Summary of Kessan Tanshin (Financial Report)
ALBERT Inc. (Security Code: 3906)
Fiscal Period Ended Dec. 2021 2nd quarter (January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)
1. Summary of Key Financial Data
(in million yen)
FP Ended June. 30 (2Q cum.)
2020
2021
YoY
Sales
1,255
1,584
26.3%
Operating Profit
72
191
162.9%
Ordinary Profit
74
188
152.8%
Net Income
-114
147
-
(in yen)
FP Ended June. 30, 2021 (2Q cum.)
by Existing Unit
|
|
Earning per Unit (EPU)
33.24
32.49
2. Highlights
-
Expanding continuous transactions with priority customers incl. alliance partners. In this way, sales and profit recorded record-high level on 1st half quarter basis.
-
The effect from COVID-19 in the business activities was resolved. The internal utilization rate rose to 77.8% in 2Q. ALBERT considers the rate will remain 75~80% after 2Q.
-
Starting to the alliance with SBI Holdings. And SBI Financial Services acquired ALBERT's common stock (1,383 thousand shares/ 31.1%) held by Whiz Asia Evolution Fund, ALBERT's major shareholder.
-
Long-termlarge-scale projects and AI system development projects expected continuous orders from customers as stock-type revenue are upward trend. ALBERT is promoting the development of a customer base that can be expected to deepen long-term stable transactions.
-
Due to the AI system development project order received was delay and appearing an additional production requirement, we accounted provision for less orders received 105million yen in 2Q. ALBERT is focusing to conclusion of development with the client.
3. Forecasts of Fiscal Period Ended Dec. 31, 2021
(in million yen)
Fully year
|
YoY
Sales
3,380
25.0%
Operating Profit
404
61.3%
Ordinary Profit
404
48.2%
Net Income
267
82.7%
Earning per Unit (EPU)
60.41yen
-
This document is an English-language of the Japanese financial report "Kessan Tanshin" disclosed in Japanese on Aug. 13, 2021.
(Contact) ALBERT Inc. TEL: +81-3-5937-1389 MAIL: ir@albert2005.co.jp
