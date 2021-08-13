Log in
    3906   JP3126460009

ALBERT INC.

(3906)
End-of-day quote Japan Exchange - 08/12
4680 JPY   +0.43%
02:11aALBERT : Brief Summary of Kessan Tanshin (Financial Report)
PU
07/21ALBERT : Notice Concerning New Executives
PU
07/21Albert Inc. Announces Change of Representative Director and Directors
CI
ALBERT : Brief Summary of Kessan Tanshin (Financial Report)

08/13/2021 | 02:11am EDT
August 13, 2021

Brief Summary of Kessan Tanshin (Financial Report)

ALBERT Inc. (Security Code: 3906)

Fiscal Period Ended Dec. 2021 2nd quarter (January 1, 2021 - June 30, 2021)

1. Summary of Key Financial Data

(in million yen)

FP Ended June. 30 (2Q cum.)

2020

2021

YoY

Sales

1,255

1,584

26.3%

Operating Profit

72

191

162.9%

Ordinary Profit

74

188

152.8%

Net Income

-114

147

-

(in yen)

FP Ended June. 30, 2021 (2Q cum.)

by Existing Unit

by Fully Diluted Unit

Earning per Unit (EPU)

33.24

32.49

2. Highlights

  • Expanding continuous transactions with priority customers incl. alliance partners. In this way, sales and profit recorded record-high level on 1st half quarter basis.
  • The effect from COVID-19 in the business activities was resolved. The internal utilization rate rose to 77.8% in 2Q. ALBERT considers the rate will remain 75~80% after 2Q.
  • Starting to the alliance with SBI Holdings. And SBI Financial Services acquired ALBERT's common stock (1,383 thousand shares/ 31.1%) held by Whiz Asia Evolution Fund, ALBERT's major shareholder.
  • Long-termlarge-scale projects and AI system development projects expected continuous orders from customers as stock-type revenue are upward trend. ALBERT is promoting the development of a customer base that can be expected to deepen long-term stable transactions.
  • Due to the AI system development project order received was delay and appearing an additional production requirement, we accounted provision for less orders received 105million yen in 2Q. ALBERT is focusing to conclusion of development with the client.

3. Forecasts of Fiscal Period Ended Dec. 31, 2021

(in million yen)

Fully year

YoY

Sales

3,380

25.0%

Operating Profit

404

61.3%

Ordinary Profit

404

48.2%

Net Income

267

82.7%

Earning per Unit (EPU)

60.41yen

-

This document is an English-language of the Japanese financial report "Kessan Tanshin" disclosed in Japanese on Aug. 13, 2021.

(Contact) ALBERT Inc. TEL: +81-3-5937-1389 MAIL: ir@albert2005.co.jp

Disclaimer

Albert Inc. published this content on 13 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 August 2021 06:10:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
