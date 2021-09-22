ALBERT : Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation

September 22, 2021

ALBERT Inc.

(Stock code: 3906) 2-21-1,Kita-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Takeshi Matsumoto, President

Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Stock

as Restricted Stock Compensation

ALBERT Inc. (hereafter "ALBERT") announced that the board of directors held today resolved to dispose of its treasury stock as restricted stock compensation (hereafter "the disposal") as follows.

1. Overview of disposal of treasury stock

(1) Disposal date October 12, 2021 (2) Class and number of shares 2,590 shares of common stock to be disposed (3) Disposal price 4,955 yen per share (4) Total disposal value 12,833,450 yen Grantees of shares Directors (note) 1 person / 1,400 shares (5) Executive Officers 9 persons / 1,190 shares and number thereof (note)excluding outside directors. As for this disposal of treasury stock, ALBERT submitted a securities (6) Other registration statement in accordance with the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act.

2. Purpose and reasons for the disposal

At the 14th ordinary shareholders' meeting held on March 27, 2019, ALBERT resolved to introduce a restricted stock compensation plan for directors (excluding outside directors, directors receiving restricted stock are hereafter "eligible director(s)") for the purpose of sharing the benefits and risks of stock price fluctuations with shareholders and further increasing their motivation to contribute to stock price increases and the enhancement of corporate value. And based on the stock compensation system, the total amount of monetary receivables to be paid to the directors as compensation for restricted shares, etc. shall be set within 200 million yen per year, the total number of restricted stocks to be allotted in each business year shall be maximum 5,000 shares and the transfer restriction period of restricted stocks shall be a period between one year and five years which the board of directors determines, were approved. In addition, the board of directors held on March 27, 2019 resolved the same system for executive officers and employees.

Today, the board of directors has decided that 1 eligible director and 9 executive officers (hereafter "eligible officers") will be allotted as share-restricted stock compensation for the period from the extraordinary shareholders' meeting to the 17th ordinary shareholders' meeting to be held in March 2022, a total of 12,833,450 yen in monetary receivables, and the eligible officers pay all of the monetary receivables by the method of contribution in kind and is allocated 2,590 shares of common stock as restricted stocks.

The amount of monetary receivable for each eligible officer is decided after comprehensively considering various matters such as the degree of contribution of each eligible officer. In addition, each of eligible officer, with respect to the monetary receivables, concludes a share allocation contract with transfer restrictions (hereafter "the allocation contract") with ALBERT.

In order to realize the purpose of introducing the system, in which the allotted shares benefit and risks of stock price fluctuations with shareholders and further enhances the willingness to contribute to stock price rise and corporate value improvement, the transfer restriction period is 1 year.

