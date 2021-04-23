Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. ALBERT Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    3906   JP3126460009

ALBERT INC.

(3906)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

ALBERT : Notice Concerning Completion of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation

04/23/2021 | 02:04am EDT
April 23, 2021

ALBERT Inc.

(Stock code: 3906) 2-21-1,Kita-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Takeshi Matsumoto, President

Notice Concerning Completion of Disposal of Treasury Stock

as Restricted Stock Compensation

ALBERT Inc. (hereafter "ALBERT") announced in the press release "Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation" dated March 26, 2021, that disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock compensation was completed today.

1. Overview of disposal of treasury stock

(1)

Disposal date

April 23, 2021

(2)

Class and number of shares

750 shares of common stock

to be disposed

(3)

Disposal price

6,210 yen per share

(4)

Total disposal value

4,657,500 yen

Grantees of shares

Directors (note)

1 person / 250 shares

(5)

Executive Officers

5 persons / 500 shares

and number thereof

(note)excluding outside directors.

1

Disclaimer

Albert Inc. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:03:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 2 703 M 25,0 M 25,0 M
Net income 2020 146 M 1,35 M 1,35 M
Net cash 2020 2 483 M 23,0 M 23,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 209x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 26 076 M 241 M 242 M
EV / Sales 2019 14,9x
EV / Sales 2020 10,1x
Nbr of Employees 163
Free-Float 85,1%
Chart ALBERT INC.
Duration : Period :
ALBERT Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBERT INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Takeshi Matsumoto President, CEO & Representative Director
Tomoyuki Arai CFO & Manager-Business Administration
Atsushi Matsumura Chairman
Takashi Ejiri Outside Director
Satoru Iino Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBERT INC.-12.46%241
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.3.61%209 951
ACCENTURE PLC11.08%183 448
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES9.84%154 326
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.04%123 459
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.10.28%82 511
