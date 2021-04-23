ALBERT : Notice Concerning Completion of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation

April 23, 2021
ALBERT Inc.
(Stock code: 3906) 2-21-1,Kita-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Takeshi Matsumoto, President
Notice Concerning Completion of Disposal of Treasury Stock
as Restricted Stock Compensation
ALBERT Inc. (hereafter "ALBERT") announced in the press release "Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation" dated March 26, 2021, that disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock compensation was completed today.
1. Overview of disposal of treasury stock
(1)
Disposal date
April 23, 2021
(2)
Class and number of shares
750 shares of common stock
to be disposed
(3)
Disposal price
6,210 yen per share
(4)
Total disposal value
4,657,500 yen
Grantees of shares
Directors (note)
1 person / 250 shares
Executive Officers
5 persons / 500 shares
(note)excluding outside directors.
Disclaimer
Albert Inc. published this content on 23 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2021 06:03:06 UTC.