ALBERT : Notice Concerning Completion of Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation

April 23, 2021

ALBERT Inc.

(Stock code: 3906) 2-21-1,Kita-Shinjuku,Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Takeshi Matsumoto, President

Notice Concerning Completion of Disposal of Treasury Stock

as Restricted Stock Compensation

ALBERT Inc. (hereafter "ALBERT") announced in the press release "Notice Concerning Disposal of Treasury Stock as Restricted Stock Compensation" dated March 26, 2021, that disposal of treasury stock as restricted stock compensation was completed today.

1. Overview of disposal of treasury stock

(1) Disposal date April 23, 2021 (2) Class and number of shares 750 shares of common stock to be disposed (3) Disposal price 6,210 yen per share (4) Total disposal value 4,657,500 yen Grantees of shares Directors (note) 1 person / 250 shares (5) Executive Officers 5 persons / 500 shares and number thereof (note)excluding outside directors.

