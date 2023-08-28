Albert Labs International Corp., formerly ME Resource Corp., is a Canada-based psychedelics company. The Company is a laboratory-based, clinical research and drug development enterprise addressing mental health care needs. The Company focuses on treating patients with urgent and unmet mental health needs, starting with cancer-related anxiety. It is also focused on improving patient access to psychedelic-assisted therapies. The Company has an asset-light business model, leveraging existing clinical infrastructure and patient pools by collaborating with research institutions, medical centers and reimbursement networks. The Company uses an accelerated pathway, Real-World Evidence (RWE) studies, to provide access to patients in need. It also provides in-house lab results in formulation.