Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Alberton Acquisition Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALAC   VGG350061088

ALBERTON ACQUISITION CORPORATION

(ALAC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alberton Acquisition : Regains Compliance with Certain Nasdaq Listing Requirement (Form 8-K)

06/28/2021 | 05:44pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Alberton Acquisition Corporation Regains Compliance with Certain Nasdaq Listing Requirement

New York, June 28, 2021 --Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ALAC, the 'Company') today announced that on June 23, 2021, the Company received a letter from the Listing Qualifications Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market ('Nasdaq'), confirming that the Company had regained compliance with Nasdaq's periodic filing requirement pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c) (the 'Periodic Filing Requirement').

As previously disclosed, the Company was notified by the Listing Qualifications Department of The NASDAQ Stock Market ('Nasdaq') that it did not comply with the Periodic Filing Requirement. Based on the Company's filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2021 on June 22, 2021, the Listing Qualifications Department of Nasdaq has determined that the Company regained compliance with the Periodic Filing Requirement.

About Alberton

Alberton is a British Virgin Islands blank check company, also commonly referred to as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC, formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, asset acquisition or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Alberton's units, ordinary shares and warrants are currently listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbols 'ALACU,' 'ALAC' and 'ALACW, respectively.

About SolarMax

SolarMax, a Nevada corporation, is an integrated solar energy company. Its principal executive offices are located at 3080 12th Street, Riverside, California 92507. SolarMax' website is http://www.solarmaxtech.com. Any information contained on, or that can be accessed through, SolarMax' website or any other website is not a part of this press release.

Additional Information about the Proposed Business Combination and Where to Find It

Alberton filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 (file no. 333-251825) with a proxy statement containing information about the proposed business combination and the respective businesses of Alberton and SolarMax Technology, Inc., a Nevada corporation ('SolarMax') initially filed on December 30, 2020, and amended on February 10, 2021, and may be amended from time to time. Alberton will mail a final prospectus and definitive proxy statement and other relevant documents after the SEC completes its review. Alberton and SolarMax shareholders are urged to read the preliminary prospectus and proxy statement and any amendments thereto and the final prospectus and definitive proxy statement in connection with the solicitation of proxies for the special meetings to be held to approve the proposed transaction, because these documents will contain important information about Alberton, SolarMax and the proposed transaction. The final prospectus and definitive proxy statement will be mailed to shareholders of Alberton and SolarMax as of a record date to be established for voting on the proposed transaction. Shareholders will also be able to obtain a free copy of the proxy statement, as well as other filings containing information about Alberton without charge, at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or by calling 1-800-SEC-0330. Copies of the proxy statement and other filings with the SEC can also be obtained, without charge, by directing a request to: Alberton Acquisition Corporation, Room 1001, 10/F, Capital Center, 151 Gloucester Road, Wanchai, Hong Kong.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes 'forward-looking statements' that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expected. Words such as 'expects', 'believes', 'anticipates', 'intends', 'estimates', 'seeks', 'may', 'might', 'plan', 'possible', 'should' and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future results, based on currently available information and reflect Alberton management's current beliefs. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In addition, please refer to the'Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,' 'Risk Factors' and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' sections of Alberton's Form S-4, its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for additional information identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward looking statements. Except as expressly required by applicable securities law, Alberton disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:
Gateway Group, Inc.
ALAC@gatewayir.com

Disclaimer

Alberton Acquisition Corporation published this content on 28 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2021 21:43:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALBERTON ACQUISITION CORPORATION
05:44pALBERTON ACQUISITION  : Regains Compliance with Certain Nasdaq Listing Requireme..
PU
08:02aALBERTON ACQUISITION CORP  : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
08:01aALBERTON ACQUISITION CORP  : oration Regains Compliance with Certain Nasdaq List..
AQ
06/22ALBERTON ACQUISITION  : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financi..
AQ
06/22ALBERTON ACQUISITION  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
06/16ALBERTON ACQUISITION  : Non-Reliance on Previously Issued Financial Statements o..
PU
06/16ALBERTON ACQUISITION CORP  : Non-Reliance on Previous Financials, Audits or Inte..
AQ
06/14ALBERTON ACQUISITION  : Gets Non-Compliance Notice from Nasdaq for Late Quarterl..
MT
06/11ALBERTON ACQUISITION  : Receives NASDAQ Notice on Late Filing of its Form 10-Q (..
PU
06/11ALBERTON ACQUISITION CORP  : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continu..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 - - -
Net income 2020 0,01 M - -
Net Debt 2020 3,09 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -594x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 49,6 M 49,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 -
EV / Sales 2020 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 30,6%
Chart ALBERTON ACQUISITION CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Alberton Acquisition Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBERTON ACQUISITION CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gu An Wang Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Treasurer
Ke Qing Liu Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Director
Peng Gao Independent Director
William Walter Young Independent Director
Qing S. Huang Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBERTON ACQUISITION CORPORATION-1.97%50
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED14.79%30 519
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)20.79%16 599
HAL TRUST21.37%14 468
KINNEVIK AB58.27%11 032
LIFCO AB (PUBL)0.00%10 484