ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.

(ACI)
  Report
Albertsons : ACI Company Fact Sheet

08/19/2020 | 05:50pm EDT

COMPANY fact sheet

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States,

with both a strong local presence and national scale. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In ﬁscal 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $225 million in food and ﬁnancial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach. In 2020, the Company made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

2,252

$66.5 billion

retail stores

LTM sales Q1 2020

402 fuel

1,726 in-store

stations

pharmacies

900

Four exclusive

new items

billion-dollar

launched in FY2019

brands

Leadership

Vivek Sankaran President & Chief Executive Ofﬁcer Bob Dimond EVP & Chief Financial Ofﬁcer Susan Morris EVP & Chief Operations Ofﬁcer

Geoff White EVP & Chief Merchandising Ofﬁcer Anuj Dhanda EVP & Chief Information Ofﬁcer

Chris Rupp EVP & Chief Customer & Digital Ofﬁcer Mike Theilmann EVP & Chief Human Resources Ofﬁcer

Juliette Pryor EVP & General Counsel

albertsonscompanies.com

(208) 395-6200

30+ million

One of the largest retail

Home delivery in

employers, providing

customers

approximately

12 of top 15

per week

305,000 jobs

U.S. markets

#1 or #2

22 distribution

20 food and

market share

centers

beverage plants

in 67% of MSAs

All Own Brands packaging

With our Foundation, in

We operate in

will be recyclable, reusable,

2019 we donated more than

34 states

or compostable by

2025

$225 million

and the District of Columbia

COMPANY BANNERS

Stats are as of the ﬁrst quarter of ﬁscal 2020 unless otherwise indicated

Disclaimer

Albertson's Companies Inc. published this content on 19 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 67 306 M - -
Net income 2021 1 066 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 391 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,34x
Yield 2021 0,66%
Capitalization 7 219 M 7 219 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,25x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 270 000
Free-Float 47,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Vivek Sankaran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James L. Donald Co-Chairman
Leonard Laufer Co-Chairman
Susan Morris Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Robert B. Dimond Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.0.00%7 219
WALMART INC.13.35%381 492
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.9.92%38 262
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.74%28 645
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-13.71%22 580
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED23.21%19 623
