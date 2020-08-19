Albertsons : ACI Company Fact Sheet

COMPANY fact sheet

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States,

with both a strong local presence and national scale. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In ﬁscal 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $225 million in food and ﬁnancial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach. In 2020, the Company made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.