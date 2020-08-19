Albertsons : ACI Company Fact Sheet

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States,
with both a strong local presence and national scale. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In ﬁscal 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $225 million in food and ﬁnancial support. These efforts helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach. In 2020, the Company made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.
2,252
$66.5 billion
retail stores
LTM sales Q1 2020
402 fuel
1,726 in-store
stations
pharmacies
900
Four exclusive
new items
billion-dollar
launched in FY2019
brands
Leadership
Vivek Sankaran President & Chief Executive Ofﬁcer Bob Dimond EVP & Chief Financial Ofﬁcer Susan Morris EVP & Chief Operations Ofﬁcer
Geoff White EVP & Chief Merchandising Ofﬁcer Anuj Dhanda EVP & Chief Information Ofﬁcer
Chris Rupp EVP & Chief Customer & Digital Ofﬁcer Mike Theilmann EVP & Chief Human Resources Ofﬁcer
Juliette Pryor EVP & General Counsel
albertsonscompanies.com
(208) 395-6200
30+ million
One of the largest retail
Home delivery in
employers, providing
customers
approximately
12 of top 15
per week
305,000 jobs
U.S. markets
#1 or #2
22 distribution
20 food and
market share
centers
beverage plants
in 67% of MSAs
All Own Brands packaging
With our Foundation, in
We operate in
will be recyclable, reusable,
2019 we donated more than
34 states
or compostable by
2025
$225 million
and the District of Columbia
COMPANY BANNERS
Stats are as of the ﬁrst quarter of ﬁscal 2020 unless otherwise indicated
