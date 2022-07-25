Albertsons Companies Accepts EBT Payments Online for SNAP Benefits

One of nation’s leading grocers improves access to nutritious food by integrating EBT SNAP benefits into same-day grocery delivery and curbside pickup

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) today announced that it has deployed a new online service for Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) recipients at Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Vons, and Pavilions stores across the country. The integration of EBT services enables SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) customers to use their benefits when purchasing groceries online via Albertsons Cos.’ websites and apps, or the Albertsons Cos.’ virtual stores on the Instacart App, ensuring that families and individuals who rely on EBT SNAP benefits have greater access to nutritious food.

“Research shows that a large percentage of EBT recipients face mobility challenges due to a disability, lack of transportation or caring for young children, which can prevent them from physically shopping a store. As a trusted community grocer committed to helping solve food insecurity, we want to make healthy foods available to those at risk by offering multiple private, secure and convenient shopping options,” said Susan Morris, Chief Operating Officer for Albertsons Cos. “This program allows shoppers to use their EBT cards to make online purchases for home delivery or free store pickup, which is a critical part of our ongoing efforts to create a flexible and convenient shopping experience for all customers.”

For added value, customers shopping Albertsons Cos.’ banner stores will have the flexibility to use multiple payment forms on their order, which allows EBT SNAP customers to use credit or debit cards for non-SNAP eligible items. EBT SNAP customers can also now access their online accounts to view and track their balance.

“At Instacart, providing access to healthy and nutritious food is core to our mission, and we deeply believe that online grocery shouldn’t be a luxury. We're proud to expand our partnership with Albertsons Cos. to provide families who depend on EBT SNAP benefits a convenient way to get their fresh foods and pantry staples delivered," said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President of Access to Food & Nutrition at Instacart. “We’re dedicated to continuing to break down barriers to access so more customers across the country can use same-day grocery delivery as an affordable and reliable way to feed their families."

Through the summer, Albertsons Cos. will continue to roll out EBT SNAP services to more of its online store banners. For more information on Albertsons Cos.’ new benefits for SNAP customers, visit here.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of February 26, 2022, the Company operated 2,276 retail stores with 1,722 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2021, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed nearly $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220725005319/en/