  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Albertsons Companies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ACI   US0130911037

ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.

(ACI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:04 2022-07-22 pm EDT
26.50 USD   +0.57%
07/21Deutsche Bank Adjusts Albertsons' Price Target to $43 From $42, Maintains Buy Rating
MT
07/20Albertsons Cos. Fiscal Q1 to Deliver Sales in Line With Consensus, But EPS Above Estimates, RBC Says
MT
07/20SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Lean Lower Pre-Bell Wednesday
MT
Summary 
Summary

Albertsons Companies Accepts EBT Payments Online for SNAP Benefits

07/25/2022 | 09:07am EDT
One of nation’s leading grocers improves access to nutritious food by integrating EBT SNAP benefits into same-day grocery delivery and curbside pickup

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) today announced that it has deployed a new online service for Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) recipients at Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Vons, and Pavilions stores across the country. The integration of EBT services enables SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) customers to use their benefits when purchasing groceries online via Albertsons Cos.’ websites and apps, or the Albertsons Cos.’ virtual stores on the Instacart App, ensuring that families and individuals who rely on EBT SNAP benefits have greater access to nutritious food.

“Research shows that a large percentage of EBT recipients face mobility challenges due to a disability, lack of transportation or caring for young children, which can prevent them from physically shopping a store. As a trusted community grocer committed to helping solve food insecurity, we want to make healthy foods available to those at risk by offering multiple private, secure and convenient shopping options,” said Susan Morris, Chief Operating Officer for Albertsons Cos. “This program allows shoppers to use their EBT cards to make online purchases for home delivery or free store pickup, which is a critical part of our ongoing efforts to create a flexible and convenient shopping experience for all customers.”

For added value, customers shopping Albertsons Cos.’ banner stores will have the flexibility to use multiple payment forms on their order, which allows EBT SNAP customers to use credit or debit cards for non-SNAP eligible items. EBT SNAP customers can also now access their online accounts to view and track their balance.

“At Instacart, providing access to healthy and nutritious food is core to our mission, and we deeply believe that online grocery shouldn’t be a luxury. We're proud to expand our partnership with Albertsons Cos. to provide families who depend on EBT SNAP benefits a convenient way to get their fresh foods and pantry staples delivered," said Sarah Mastrorocco, Vice President of Access to Food & Nutrition at Instacart. “We’re dedicated to continuing to break down barriers to access so more customers across the country can use same-day grocery delivery as an affordable and reliable way to feed their families."

Through the summer, Albertsons Cos. will continue to roll out EBT SNAP services to more of its online store banners. For more information on Albertsons Cos.’ new benefits for SNAP customers, visit here.

For more on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), visit here.
For more information on Albertsons Cos., Inc., visit here.
For more information on Instacart’s EBT SNAP integration, visit here.
For more information on the Instacart Platform, visit here.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of February 26, 2022, the Company operated 2,276 retail stores with 1,722 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2021, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed nearly $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 74 858 M - -
Net income 2023 1 477 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 801 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 1,89%
Capitalization 14 087 M 14 087 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 195 750
Free-Float 49,1%
Managers and Directors
Vivek Sankaran Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon L. McCollam President & Chief Financial Officer
James L. Donald Co-Chairman
Chan W. Galbato Co-Chairman
Anuj Dhanda Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.-12.22%14 087
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD5.95%34 754
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED-15.16%32 151
COLES GROUP LIMITED5.13%17 520
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-16.44%16 920
CARREFOUR4.69%12 889