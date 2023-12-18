Official ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC. press release

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) announced today that Sarah Mensah and Lisa Gray have been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”). The Company’s board has now expanded to 11 members.

“Sarah and Lisa are accomplished leaders in their respective industries, and I am delighted to officially welcome them to the Albertsons Cos. Board of Directors,” said Vivek Sankaran, CEO of Albertsons Cos. “Sarah’s reputation for elevating brand value by thoughtfully challenging the status quo and championing innovation, along with Lisa’s proven track record in corporate transactions, governance and leadership, will benefit our business, customers, and shareholders. They each bring a unique skill set and expertise that will continue to drive success at Albertsons as we execute our transformation strategy in 2024.”

Ms. Mensah currently serves as President of the Jordan Brand for NIKE Inc. (“Nike”) and is responsible for the overall business operations for this unique and favored brand. A talented leader with a passion for team culture, Ms. Mensah has played key roles across Nike’s geographical and Jordan businesses since she joined the company in 2013. Prior to NIKE, Ms. Mensah spent 19 years with the NBA’s Portland Trail Blazers, last serving as its Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. She is credited for her contribution to the successful rebranding and revitalization of the Trail Blazers brand and for improving its financial viability.

Ms. Mensah has received numerous recognitions including Women in Sports Business Game Changer by the Sports Business Journal, Top Executive in Marketing and Advertising by Black Enterprise magazine and was most recently named by Adweek as one of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Sports. She serves on the board of North Pole Studios and the International Women’s Foundation. Ms. Mensah holds both a B.A. in Telecommunications and a B.A. in Journalism from the University of Oregon. She was appointed to the Board effective December 12, 2023.

Ms. Gray serves as the Vice Chair and Senior Legal Officer for Cerberus Operations & Advisory Company, LLC, a global leader in alternative investing with a dedicated platform focused on supply chain integrity. She is also a member of Cerberus Capital Management’s office of general counsel. Ms. Gray has more than 35 years of experience in structuring and negotiating complex mergers and acquisitions, regulatory and legislative advocacy, corporate governance, and debt restructurings. She was designated to the Board by certain affiliates of Cerberus Capital Management, L.P. pursuant to its director designation right, and replaced Mr. Scott Wille.

Ms. Gray serves on various portfolio company boards of Cerberus. Prior to the initial public offering of Albertsons Cos., Ms. Gray served on the board of directors of Albertsons LLC and various of its subsidiary companies. She received a Juris Doctor from William Mitchell College of Law and is a graduate of Hamline University. As previously announced by the Company, Ms. Gray was appointed to the Board effective November 21, 2023.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of September 9, 2023, the Company operated 2,272 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2022, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $200 million in food and financial support, including more than $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.

