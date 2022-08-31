Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Albertsons Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACI   US0130911037

ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.

(ACI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:40 2022-08-31 pm EDT
27.65 USD   +0.89%
03:22pAlbertsons Companies Expands Voluntary Recall of Select ReadyMeals Seafood Products Due to Undeclared Allergens
BU
08/15SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Monday
MT
08/15Albertsons Recalling Some King's Hawaiian-Based Items Due to Potential Microbial Contamination
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Albertsons Companies Expands Voluntary Recall of Select ReadyMeals Seafood Products Due to Undeclared Allergens

08/31/2022 | 03:22pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Albertsons Companies today announced it is expanding its July 19, 2022, voluntary recall of ReadyMeals seafood items due to allergens not listed on the ingredient labels. The recall, which is being conducted in continued collaboration with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, was initiated after an internal technical review identified missing ingredients containing allergens.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005785/en/

ReadyMeals Shrimp Cooked with Cocktail Sauce (Photo: Business Wire)

ReadyMeals Shrimp Cooked with Cocktail Sauce (Photo: Business Wire)

Consumers who have certain food allergies or severe sensitivities run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products and are urged not to consume these items. These consumers should discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The two select ReadyMeals seafood items were available for purchase at the following Albertsons Cos. store banners: Safeway and Albertsons located in Oregon and select cities in Washington state (Battle Ground, Camas, Hazel Dell, Kelso, Longview, Vancouver, Walla Walla, Washougal and Woodland).

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Cos. Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 for additional information Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PDT.

Product Recall Details:

Product Name

Size

Undeclared Allergens

Packaging

UPC

Sell Thru Dates

Store Banners

States

ReadyMeals Shrimp Cooked with Cocktail Sauce

12oz

Fish (Anchovy)

Clear plastic container with four compartments

23463800000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including Sept. 1

Albertsons, Safeway

OR, WA

ReadyMeals Snow Crab Legs Imitation Surimi

12oz

Fish (Anchovy)

Clear plastic container with four compartments

23463900000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including Sept. 1

Albertsons, Safeway

OR, WA

NYSE: ACI

Category: Product Recall


© Business Wire 2022
All news about ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.
03:22pAlbertsons Companies Expands Voluntary Recall of Select ReadyMeals Seafood Products Due..
BU
08/15SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Stocks Decline Pre-Bell Monday
MT
08/15Albertsons Recalling Some King's Hawaiian-Based Items Due to Potential Microbial Contam..
MT
08/13Albertsons Companies Voluntarily Recalls Select Store-Prepared Sandwiches Made With Kin..
BU
08/13Albertsons Companies Voluntarily Recalls Select Store-Prepared Sandwiches Made with Kin..
CI
08/11INSIDER SELL : Albertsons Companies
MT
08/10U.S. works with firms in supply chains to ease port congestion
RE
08/09ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
08/02ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
08/02Albertsons Companies, Inc. Announces Resignation of Jay Schottenstein as Director from ..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 76 091 M - -
Net income 2023 1 488 M - -
Net Debt 2023 4 413 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 10,6x
Yield 2023 1,75%
Capitalization 14 574 M 14 574 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 195 750
Free-Float 52,6%
Chart ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Albertsons Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Last Close Price 27,40 $
Average target price 33,38 $
Spread / Average Target 21,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivek Sankaran Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon L. McCollam President & Chief Financial Officer
James L. Donald Co-Chairman
Chan W. Galbato Co-Chairman
Anuj Dhanda Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.-9.24%14 574
WALMART INC.-8.44%363 148
SYSCO CORPORATION5.16%41 805
KROGER4.97%33 996
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-3.63%30 486
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED12.38%29 147