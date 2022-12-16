Advanced search
    ACI   US0130911037

ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.

(ACI)
12/16 2022
20.66 USD    0.00%
12/16 Washington state court blocks Albertsons special dividend
RE
12/16 Albertsons Companies Issues Statement Regarding Washington Supreme Court's Decision to Extend the Temporary Restraining Order Against its Previously Announced Special Dividend Payment
BU
12/16Washington state court blocks Albertsons special dividend
RE
Albertsons Companies Issues Statement Regarding Washington Supreme Court's Decision to Extend the Temporary Restraining Order Against its Previously Announced Special Dividend Payment

12/16/2022 | 10:30pm EST
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) (“Albertsons Cos.” or “the Company”) today announced that the State of Washington Supreme Court has continued the temporary restraining order (“TRO”) against the Company’s previously announced $6.85 per common share Special Dividend (the “Special Dividend”) while the Washington Supreme Court considers if it will hear the state’s appeal. The TRO will remain in effect until there is a further order issued by the Court.

Albertsons Cos. has filed a motion to expedite the Washington Supreme Court’s review.

Albertsons Cos. continues to believe that the claim brought by the Attorney General of the State of Washington, and the similar lawsuit brought by the Attorneys General of California, Illinois, and the District of Columbia, are meritless and provide no legal basis for preventing the payment of a dividend that has been duly and unanimously approved by Albertsons Cos.’ fully informed Board of Directors.

Albertsons Cos.’ proposed merger with The Kroger Co. is continuing through required regulatory review, including seeking clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The “forward-looking statements” include our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Special Dividend and the payment thereof. They include statements which the Company believes to be reasonable at this time. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “future” and “intends” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and risk factors. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our view only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In evaluating our forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties more fully described in the “Risk Factors” section or other sections in our reports filed with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 76 632 M - -
Net income 2023 1 515 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 740 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,91x
Yield 2023 2,29%
Capitalization 11 067 M 11 067 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 195 750
Free-Float 53,0%
Albertsons Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 20,66 $
Average target price 28,06 $
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Vivek Sankaran Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon L. McCollam President & Chief Financial Officer
James L. Donald Co-Chairman
Chan W. Galbato Co-Chairman
Anuj Dhanda Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.-31.57%11 067
WALMART INC.0.46%384 968
SYSCO CORPORATION0.17%39 872
KROGER CO. (THE)-3.91%31 725
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED19.09%28 892
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-9.91%28 159