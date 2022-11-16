Advanced search
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.

(ACI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:14 2022-11-16 pm EST
20.84 USD   +0.51%
Albertsons Companies Issues Statement Regarding the Further Delay of the Washington State Court's Hearing on its Special Dividend Payment

11/16/2022 | 01:02pm EST
Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) (“Albertsons Cos.” or “the Company”) today announced that the Washington State Court has postponed the date of the hearing regarding the temporary restraining order (“TRO”) granted to the State of Washington until December 9, 2022.

As a result of this postponement, the TRO granted by the Washington State Court on November 3, 2022, remains in effect and restrains the Company from paying the previously announced $6.85 per share Special Dividend (the “Special Dividend”) to stockholders of record as of the close of business on October 24.

Albertsons Cos. continues to believe that the claim brought by the State of Washington is meritless and provides no legal basis for canceling or postponing a dividend that has been duly and unanimously approved by Albertsons Cos.’ fully informed Board of Directors.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The “forward-looking statements” include our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Special Dividend and the payment thereof. They include statements which the Company believes to be reasonable at this time. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “future” and “intends” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and risk factors. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our view only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In evaluating our forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties more fully described in the “Risk Factors” section or other sections in our reports filed with the SEC.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 76 555 M - -
Net income 2023 1 487 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 740 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 8,04x
Yield 2023 2,24%
Capitalization 11 092 M 11 092 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 195 750
Free-Float 53,0%
Technical analysis trends ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 20,73 $
Average target price 28,23 $
Spread / Average Target 36,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivek Sankaran Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon L. McCollam President & Chief Financial Officer
James L. Donald Co-Chairman
Chan W. Galbato Co-Chairman
Anuj Dhanda Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.-31.33%11 092
WALMART INC.1.90%400 187
SYSCO CORPORATION7.75%42 290
KROGER CO. (THE)2.87%33 550
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.-8.40%28 132
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED-11.13%27 742