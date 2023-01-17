Advanced search
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  02:54:56 2023-01-17 pm EST
21.28 USD   -0.30%
Albertsons Companies Launches Competition for Emerging Specialty Food, Beverage and Pet Brands

01/17/2023 | 02:33pm EST
Grocery company begins initial application process for innovative, independent businesses

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) today announced its first Albertsons Cos. Innovation Launchpad competition in search of small and independent brands representing emerging food, beverage and pet products. With this competition, Albertsons Cos. is giving new, innovative businesses the opportunity to apply and compete live at the Natural Products Expo West in California on Mar. 8.

A panel of judges will evaluate 60 applicants presenting products that reflect growing consumer interest in areas such as low sugar or carb, all-natural, plant-based products, functional beverages, global flavors, healthy prepared meals and premium pet items. The top three winners will receive prizes valued at $170,000 including cash, services and industry recognition.

“We envision the Albertsons Innovation Launchpad competition to be a fun and engaging way to connect with up-and-coming entrepreneurs and brands,” said Jen Saenz, EVP and Chief Merchandising Officer at Albertsons Cos. “We’re always looking to provide our customers fresh, innovative products and new meal ideas. Through this process, we are hoping to discover unique items that can be considered for distribution in any one of our banner stores.”

The top winners will be considered for distribution in Albertsons Cos. banner stores including Albertsons, Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Shaw’s, ACME, Pavilions, Kings Food Markets, Balducci's Food Lovers Market and Market Street.

Applications for the Albertsons Innovation Launchpad are being accepted now through Jan. 31. For more information on the competition or to apply, visit rangeme.com/albertsonsinnovationlaunchpad23.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of December 3, 2022, the Company operated 2,270 retail food and drug stores with 1,720 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2021, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed nearly $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.


Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 77 536 M - -
Net income 2023 1 547 M - -
Net Debt 2023 7 760 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,94x
Yield 2023 2,28%
Capitalization 11 432 M 11 432 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,25x
EV / Sales 2024 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 195 750
Free-Float 53,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 21,34 $
Average target price 25,71 $
Spread / Average Target 20,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivek Sankaran Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon L. McCollam President & Chief Financial Officer
James L. Donald Co-Chairman
Chan W. Galbato Co-Chairman
Anuj Dhanda Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.2.89%11 432
WALMART INC.2.47%391 818
SYSCO CORPORATION5.08%40 709
KROGER CO. (THE)1.44%32 369
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.4.88%29 758
WOOLWORTHS GROUP LIMITED1.10%28 620