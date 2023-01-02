Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Albertsons Companies, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ACI   US0130911037

ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.

(ACI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:02 2022-12-30 pm EST
20.74 USD   -1.14%
Albertsons Companies Provides Update on Legal Proceedings in State of Washington Surrounding Special Dividend

01/02/2023 | 08:02am EST
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) (“Albertsons Cos.” or “the Company”) announced that the State of Washington Supreme Court has granted the Company’s motion to hold an expedited review of the temporary restraining order (“TRO”) against the Company’s previously announced $6.85 per common share Special Dividend (the “Special Dividend”). The date for the review has been moved forward to January 17, 2023, having previously been set for February 9, 2023.

Albertsons Cos. continues to maintain that the claim brought by the Attorney General of the State of Washington, and the similar lawsuit brought by the Attorneys General of California, Illinois, and the District of Columbia, are meritless and provide no legal basis for preventing the payment of the Special Dividend. Albertsons’ position has been supported by favorable rulings in both Circuit and District courts in the District of Columbia and a Washington State court.

Albertsons Cos.’ proposed merger with The Kroger Co. is continuing through required regulatory review, including seeking clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. The “forward-looking statements” include our current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Special Dividend and the payment thereof. They include statements which the Company believes to be reasonable at this time. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as “outlook,” “may,” “should,” “could,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential,” “continue,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “plans,” “expects,” “future” and “intends” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements.

All forward-looking statements attributable to us or persons acting on our behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements and risk factors. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect our view only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation, other than as required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

In evaluating our forward-looking statements, you should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties more fully described in the “Risk Factors” section or other sections in our reports filed with the SEC.


© Business Wire 2023
Analyst Recommendations on ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 76 681 M - -
Net income 2023 1 548 M - -
Net Debt 2023 6 740 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 7,88x
Yield 2023 2,19%
Capitalization 11 110 M 11 110 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,23x
EV / Sales 2024 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 195 750
Free-Float 53,0%
Chart ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Albertsons Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 20,74 $
Average target price 28,06 $
Spread / Average Target 35,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Vivek Sankaran Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sharon L. McCollam President & Chief Financial Officer
James L. Donald Co-Chairman
Chan W. Galbato Co-Chairman
Anuj Dhanda Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.0.00%11 110
WALMART INC.0.00%382 379
SYSCO CORPORATION0.00%38 742
KROGER CO. (THE)0.00%31 911
LOBLAW COMPANIES LIMITED0.00%28 652
AHOLD DELHAIZE N.V.0.00%28 035