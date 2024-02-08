Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled five ReadyMeals and store-made taco kits supplied by Fresh Creative Foods due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The select meals and kits contain a recalled cheese ingredient supplied by Rizo-López Foods, Inc., of Modesto, California.
Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled five ReadyMeals and store-made taco kits supplied by Fresh Creative Foods due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Image includes examples of labels. Photo Courtesy: Albertsons Companies
The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating illnesses in a multi-year, multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to queso fresco and cotija cheeses manufactured by Rizo-López Foods. Rizo-López Foods’ recall announcement can be found here.
Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.
The ReadyMeals and store-made taco kits and meals were available for purchase at the following banner stores: Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Lucky, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb and Vons in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming.
Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.
Product Recall Details:
Product Name
UPC
Size
Sell Thru Dates
Store Banners
States
READY MEALS CHICKEN STREET TACOS
27131600000
24 OZ;
22 OZ (SHAW’S ONLY)
All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024
Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilions, Vons, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Shaw's, Star Market
AK, AR, CA, CO, ID, LA, MA, ME, NE, NH, NM, OR, RI, SD, TX, VT, WA, WY
READY MEALS CHICKEN STREET TACOS MEAL
27179600000
9 OZ;
10 OZ (SHAWS/ SOUTHWEST ONLY)
All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024
Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Shaw's, Star Market, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Vons
AR, AZ, CO, ID, LA, MA, ME, MT, ND, NE, NH, NM, NV, OR, RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WY
CHICKEN MINI STREET TACO MEAL KIT
21192500000
22 OZ
All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024
Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway
AK, ID, WA
CHICKEN ASADA STREET TACO MEAL
29939300000
16 OZ
All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024
Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilions, Vons
AK, CA, ID, WA
READY MEALS ASADA STREET TACO MEAL
29939100000
22 OZ
All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024
Shaw's, Star Market, Albertsons, Vons, Safeway, Pavilions
AZ, CA, MA, ME, NH, NM, NV, RI, TX, UT, VT
