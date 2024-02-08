Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled five ReadyMeals and store-made taco kits supplied by Fresh Creative Foods due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The select meals and kits contain a recalled cheese ingredient supplied by Rizo-López Foods, Inc., of Modesto, California.

Albertsons Companies has voluntarily recalled five ReadyMeals and store-made taco kits supplied by Fresh Creative Foods due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Image includes examples of labels. Photo Courtesy: Albertsons Companies

The FDA and CDC, in collaboration with state and local partners, are investigating illnesses in a multi-year, multistate outbreak of Listeria monocytogenes infections linked to queso fresco and cotija cheeses manufactured by Rizo-López Foods. Rizo-López Foods’ recall announcement can be found here.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund. The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces.

The ReadyMeals and store-made taco kits and meals were available for purchase at the following banner stores: Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Lucky, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb and Vons in Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Washington and Wyoming.

Consumers with questions should contact Albertsons Companies’ Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PST.

Product Recall Details:

Product Name

UPC

Size

Sell Thru Dates

Store Banners

States

READY MEALS CHICKEN STREET TACOS

27131600000

24 OZ;

22 OZ (SHAW’S ONLY)

All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024

Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilions, Vons, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Shaw's, Star Market

AK, AR, CA, CO, ID, LA, MA, ME, NE, NH, NM, OR, RI, SD, TX, VT, WA, WY

READY MEALS CHICKEN STREET TACOS MEAL

27179600000

9 OZ;

10 OZ (SHAWS/ SOUTHWEST ONLY)

All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024

Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Shaw's, Star Market, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Vons

AR, AZ, CO, ID, LA, MA, ME, MT, ND, NE, NH, NM, NV, OR, RI, SD, TX, UT, VT, WY

CHICKEN MINI STREET TACO MEAL KIT

21192500000

22 OZ

All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024

Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway

AK, ID, WA

CHICKEN ASADA STREET TACO MEAL

29939300000

16 OZ

All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024

Albertsons, Safeway, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Pavilions, Vons

AK, CA, ID, WA

READY MEALS ASADA STREET TACO MEAL

29939100000

22 OZ

All Sell Thru dates up to and including Feb. 10, 2024

Shaw's, Star Market, Albertsons, Vons, Safeway, Pavilions

AZ, CA, MA, ME, NH, NM, NV, RI, TX, UT, VT

