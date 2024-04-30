Shoppers recognized Albertsons Cos. mobile app for its seamless omnichannel shopping experience

Albertsons Companies announced today that the retailer was voted the ‘People’s Voice’ winner for best shopping and retail app in the 28th annual Webby Awards. Over the last year, Albertsons Cos. has been updating and redesigning its mobile app to create a fast and easy digital shopping experience. Winning this award underscores the investment and progress made in 2023 to the retailer’s digital and omnichannel capabilities.

“We are thrilled and honored that so many of our customers and associates voted for Albertsons to win this Webby award which is truly a testament to our Customers for Life strategy,” said Jill Pavlovich, Senior Vice President of Digital Shopping Experience at Albertsons Cos. “At Albertsons Cos., we place the customer at the center of everything we do, and this is especially important as we continue to develop our digital shopping experience. Thank you to our Digital Team for their hard work and dedication to transforming Albertsons Cos. from a traditional grocery retailer into a best-in-class omnichannel experience.”

The Albertsons Cos. mobile app has more than 10 million active visitors each month and boasts a 4.8 rating in the app store1. Recently, Albertsons Cos. has introduced a variety of digital features to make grocery shopping even easier including:

Shoppable Meal Plans and Recipes Tool : Designed to provide customers with culinary inspiration throughout the week while saving time and money, the meal plan feature includes a budget tracker, an expanded library of more than 9,000 exclusive recipes, shoppable ingredient lists and hands-free cooking mode with step-by-step timer. The tool also boasts an artificial intelligence-powered “Scan Your Own Recipe” feature that allows customers to snap a photo with their phone of grandma’s handwritten, not-so-secret recipe, for instance, and transforms it into a digital version saved in the app 2 . Recipes are instantly turned into shoppable ingredients and added to cart for quick, convenient checkout.

Flash™ pickup and delivery allows customers to receive their DriveUp & Go™ and delivery orders in as little as 30 minutes . Available at over 2,000 Albertsons Cos. locations through its websites and mobile apps, shoppers can select up to 35 of their favorite items for Flash pickup or delivery . Simplified for U Loyalty Program : The award-winning for U™ loyalty program is now even better for the retailer’s 38 million5 loyalty members with a single points-based system, double the time to earn points and a new automatic cash off option for more convenient savings, among other benefits. The program retains all the benefits customers love with exciting enhancements to celebrate their loyalty and create customers for life.

“The Albertsons Cos. digital team has been diligently focused on enhancing our mobile app to connect and transform online and in-store shopping,” said Jatin Pahuja, Group Vice President, App, Site and UX at Albertsons Cos. “Omnichannel shoppers expect personalized service regardless of how they shop. Our mapping of key customer moments across their shopping journey acts as the north star in our digital experience transformation. Winning the People’s Voice Webby Award is an exciting achievement and a recognition of the team’s inspired work.”

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. Albertsons Cos. will be honored at the 28th Annual Webby Awards commemoration in New York City on May 13.

“Albertsons Cos. has set the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet,” said Nick Borenstein, General Manager of The Webby Awards. “This award is a testament to the skill, ingenuity, and vision of its creators.”

For more details about the Albertsons digital shopping experience and new enhancements including a ‘Quick Add’ feature and ‘In-Store Shopping Mode,” please click here.

About Albertsons Companies:

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of February 24, 2024, the Company operated 2,269 retail stores with 1,725 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under more than 20 well known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2023, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $350 million in food and financial support, including more than $35 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the “Internet’s highest honor” by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising; Media & PR; Apps & Software; Social; Podcasts; Games and AI, Metaverse & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, LinkedIn, Verizon, YouGov, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Fast Company, Vox Media, The Hustle, Podcast Movement, It’s Nice That, Convince & Convert, The Neuron, The Gradient, Last Week in AI, MKT1, Bens Bites, The Tilt, Orangeletter, AIGA and The Standard Hotel.

