Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with Old Europe Cheese, voluntarily recalls select ReadyMeals and in-store prepared items made with certain cheeses due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination

Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with its supplier Old Europe Cheese, Inc. has voluntarily recalled 34 ReadyMeals and in-store prepared items made with certain Brie and Camembert cheeses due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. The FDA’s recall announcement can be found here.

Old Europe Cheese issued a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces. Consumers should discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The items were available for purchase from the following Albertsons Cos. store banners: ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb and Vons.

The banner stores are located in the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, state of Washington, Washington, D.C., and Wyoming.

Consumers with questions should contact Old Europe Cheese at 1-269-925-5003, extension 335, for additional information Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EDT. Consumers can also contact Albertsons Cos. Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PDT.

Product Recall Details:

Product Name Brand Size UPC Sell Thru Dates Store Banners States Primo Taglio Herb Brie With a Hint of Garlic Wedge Primo Taglio LB 21004900000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/21/2022 Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons AK, AR, CA, CO, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, ME, NE, NH, NM, NV OR, RI, SD, TX, VT, WA, WY ReadyMeals Very Berry Cheese Tray Small ReadyMeals Each 21693900000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022 ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY ReadyMeals Brie & Bleu Cheese Large Tray ReadyMeals Each 21751400000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022 ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons AK, AR, AZ, CA, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA ReadyMeals Very Berry Cheese Tray Large ReadyMeals Each 27290000000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022 ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY Elegant Charcuterie Tray Store Prepared Each 29134100000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022 ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY Fruit & Fine Cheese 16 Inch Tray Store Prepared Each 29139900000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022 ACME, Albertsons, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons AK, AR, AZ, CO, CT, DC, DE, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY Cocktail Tray Store Prepared Each 29140800000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022 ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons AK, AR, AZ, CA, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA Sandwich Baguette 16 Inch Tray Store Prepared Each 29614200000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022 ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Vons AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, ID, LA, MD, MT, ND, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA, WY Gourmet Cheese 16 Inch Tray Store Prepared Each 29749700000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022 ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, ID, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY Artisan Cheese Tray Store Prepared LB 21816200000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022 Andronico’s Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Vons CA, HI, NV Soft Cheese Tray Store Prepared LB 21835000000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022 Andronico’s Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Vons CA, HI, NV Primo Taglio Sundried Tomato Brie Primo Taglio Each 27120000000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022 Andronico’s Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Vons CA, HI, NV Primo Cranberry Brie Primo Taglio Each 27125600000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022 Andronico’s Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Vons CA, HI, NV ReadyMeals Brie & Walnut Cheese Tray Small ReadyMeals Each 27291900000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022 ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, SD, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY ReadyMeals Brie & Blue Cheese Tray Small ReadyMeals Each 27292900000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022 ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WY European Cheese Tray Store Prepared Each 29142200000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022 ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons AR, AZ, CA, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT Primo Taglio charcuterie bag Primo Taglio Each 27125800000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 9/30/2022 Andronico’s Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Vons CA, HI, NV Catering Tray Cheese and Fruit Nibbler 12-16 Store Prepared Each 21323400000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022 ACME, Albertsons, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King’s, Safeway, Vons AK, AZ, CT, DC, DE, ID, MD, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA Catering Tray Cheese and Fruit Nibbler 8-12 Store Prepared Each 21326600000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022 ACME, Albertsons, Balducci’s, King’s, Safeway, Vons AZ, CT, DC, DE, MD, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, TX, UT, VA Catering Tray Fruit and Fine Cheeses 12-16 Store Prepared Each 21332800000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022 ACME, Albertsons, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King’s, Safeway, Vons AK, AZ, CT, DC, DE, ID, MD, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA Catering Tray Fruit and Fine Cheeses 8-12 Store Prepared Each 21345500000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022 ACME, Albertsons, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King’s, Safeway, Vons AK, AZ, CT, DC, DE, ID, MD, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA Sweet & Savory Favorites Charcuterie Bag Store Prepared Each 27137400000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022 ACME, Balducci’s, King’s, Safeway CT, DE, DC, MD, NJ, NY, PA, VA Holiday Sweet Tray Store Prepared Each 29141700000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022 ACME, Albertsons, Balducci’s, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons AR, AZ, CT, DC, DE, IA, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT Ooh Lala French Sampler Store Prepared 8oz 29122300000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022 Jewel-Osco IA, IL, IN Oui Oui Brie With Berries Store Prepared LB 29147000000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022 Jewel-Osco IA, IL, IN Lattice Brie Store Prepared LB 29147200000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022 Jewel-Osco IA, IL, IN Baked Brie Store Prepared LB 29147300000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022 Jewel-Osco IA, IL, IN Brie With Preserves Store Prepared LB 29147400000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022 Jewel-Osco IA, IL, IN Turtle Brie Store Prepared LB 29167500000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022 Jewel-Osco IA, IL, IN ReadyMeals Sandwich Ham & Brie FS Hot ReadyMeals Each 21094500000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022 Albertsons, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Safeway AK, ID, WA ReadyMeals Sandwich Ham & Brie FS Cold ReadyMeals Each 21786100000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022 Albertsons, Eagle, Carrs-Safeway, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb AK, AR, ID, LA, TX, WA Primo Taglio Herb Brie With a Hint of Garlic Cheese Wheel Primo Taglio LB 21004900000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/21/2022 Albertsons, Pavilions, Vons CA Baking Brie En Croute Store Prepared Each 27172300000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022 Shaw’s, Star Market MA, ME, NH, RI, VT Baking Brie Red Raspberry Preserve En Croute Store Prepared Each 27172500000 All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022 Shaw’s, Star Market MA, ME, NH, RI, VT

Source: Albertsons Companies, Inc.

NYSE: ACI

