Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with Old Europe Cheese, voluntarily recalls select ReadyMeals and in-store prepared items made with certain cheeses due to potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination
09/30/2022 | 11:19pm EDT
Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with its supplier Old Europe Cheese, Inc. has voluntarily recalled 34 ReadyMeals and in-store prepared items made with certain Brie and Camembert cheeses due to possible contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. The FDA’s recall announcement can be found here.
Old Europe Cheese issued a voluntary recall of its Brie and Camembert cheeses because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.
Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. The FDA recommends in these cases that anyone who purchased or received any recalled products to use extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination. Listeria monocytogenes can survive in refrigerated temperatures and can easily spread to other foods and surfaces. Consumers should discard the products or return them to their local store for a full refund.
There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
The items were available for purchase from the following Albertsons Cos. store banners: ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb and Vons.
The banner stores are located in the following states: Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, state of Washington, Washington, D.C., and Wyoming.
Consumers with questions should contact Old Europe Cheese at 1-269-925-5003, extension 335, for additional information Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EDT. Consumers can also contact Albertsons Cos. Customer Service Center at 1-877-723-3929 Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. PDT.
Product Recall Details:
Product Name
Brand
Size
UPC
Sell Thru Dates
Store Banners
States
Primo Taglio Herb Brie With a Hint of Garlic Wedge
Primo Taglio
LB
21004900000
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/21/2022
Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, CA, CO, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, ME, NE, NH, NM, NV OR, RI, SD, TX, VT, WA, WY
ReadyMeals Very Berry Cheese Tray Small
ReadyMeals
Each
21693900000
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022
ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY
ReadyMeals Brie & Bleu Cheese Large Tray
ReadyMeals
Each
21751400000
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022
ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, AZ, CA, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA
ReadyMeals Very Berry Cheese Tray Large
ReadyMeals
Each
27290000000
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022
ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY
Elegant Charcuterie Tray
Store Prepared
Each
29134100000
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY
Fruit & Fine Cheese 16 Inch Tray
Store Prepared
Each
29139900000
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
ACME, Albertsons, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, AZ, CO, CT, DC, DE, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY
Cocktail Tray
Store Prepared
Each
29140800000
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, AZ, CA, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA
Sandwich Baguette 16 Inch Tray
Store Prepared
Each
29614200000
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, ID, LA, MD, MT, ND, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, TX, UT, VA, WA, WY
Gourmet Cheese 16 Inch Tray
Store Prepared
Each
29749700000
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Pavilions, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, ID, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY
Artisan Cheese Tray
Store Prepared
LB
21816200000
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
Andronico’s Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Vons
CA, HI, NV
Soft Cheese Tray
Store Prepared
LB
21835000000
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
Andronico’s Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Vons
CA, HI, NV
Primo Taglio Sundried Tomato Brie
Primo Taglio
Each
27120000000
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022
Andronico’s Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Vons
CA, HI, NV
Primo Cranberry Brie
Primo Taglio
Each
27125600000
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022
Andronico’s Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Vons
CA, HI, NV
ReadyMeals Brie & Walnut Cheese Tray Small
ReadyMeals
Each
27291900000
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022
ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
AK, AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NE, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, SD, TX, UT, VA, VT, WA, WY
ReadyMeals Brie & Blue Cheese Tray Small
ReadyMeals
Each
27292900000
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 10/02/2022
ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Lucky, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
AR, AZ, CA, CO, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, ID, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, MT, ND, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, OR, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT, WY
European Cheese Tray
Store Prepared
Each
29142200000
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022
ACME, Albertsons, Andronico’s Community Markets, Balducci’s, Jewel-Osco, King’s, Pak ‘N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Shaw’s, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Vons
AR, AZ, CA, CT, DC, DE, HI, IA, IL, IN, LA, MA, MD, ME, NH, NJ, NM, NV, NY, PA, RI, TX, UT, VA, VT
Primo Taglio charcuterie bag
Primo Taglio
Each
27125800000
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 9/30/2022
Andronico’s Community Markets, Pak ‘N Save, Safeway, Vons
CA, HI, NV
Catering Tray Cheese and Fruit Nibbler 12-16
Store Prepared
Each
21323400000
All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 09/30/2022