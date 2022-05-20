Log in
    ACI   US0130911037

ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.

(ACI)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  05/20 04:05:03 pm EDT
27.51 USD   +1.55%
05/20Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., voluntarily recalls select ReadyMeals and deli-prepared items containing a bacon topping due to foreign matter contamination
BU
05/19Veeve to deploy Smart Carts at Albertsons grocery stores later this year
AQ
05/19Veeve Inc. and Albertsons Companies Partner to Expand Ai-Powered Carts in Stores, Giving Customers A Fast and Contactless Way to Shop
CI
Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp., voluntarily recalls select ReadyMeals and deli-prepared items containing a bacon topping due to foreign matter contamination

05/20/2022 | 08:51pm EDT
Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI), in cooperation with its supplier Smithfield Packaged Meats Corp. (“Smithfield”), has voluntarily recalled seven ReadyMeals and deli-prepared products that contain a bacon topping due to possible contamination with metal pieces. The USDA’s recall announcement can be found here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220520005481/en/

Photo Example of the Product Labels (Photo: Business Wire)

Photo Example of the Product Labels (Photo: Business Wire)

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the product to their local store for a full refund.

The select ReadyMeals and deli-prepared items were available for purchase under the following store banners and locations: Albertsons, Safeway and Lucky located only in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah, and Wyoming.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Media and consumers with questions can contact Jim Monroe with Smithfield at 757-365-3559 or the Smithfield consumer contact line at 1-844-342-2596. Consumers can also contact Albertsons Cos. at 1-877-723-3929.

Product Recall Details:

Product Name

Size

Packaging

UPC

Sell Thru Dates

Store Names

States

Ready2Heat Chicken Breast Bacon Mac and Cheese Small

14oz (397g)

Packaged in black and gold foil containers with a clear lid and a scale label

2-94840-00000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 5/21

Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky

CO, ID, MT, NV, ND, OR, UT, WY

 

Ready2Heat Chicken Breast Bacon Mac and Cheese Medium

1lb 8oz (680g)

Packaged in black and gold foil containers with a clear lid and a scale label

2-94841-00000

 

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 5/21

Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky

CO, ID, MT, NV, ND, OR, UT, WY

 

Ready2Eat Turkey Panini (cold)

N/A

Packaged in a 6x6 clamshell

 

2-15153-00000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 5/21

Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky

CO, ID, MT, NV, ND, OR, UT, WY

 

Turkey Panini (hot)

N/A

Wrapped in foil paper

2-15055-00000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 5/18

Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky

CO, ID, MT, NV, ND, OR, UT, WY

 

Ready2Eat Turkey Bacon Wrap

N/A

Packaged in 5x9 plastic container

2-15009-00000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 5/21

Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky

CO, ID, MT, NV, ND, OR, UT, WY

 

Bacon Breakfast Burrito (cold)

N/A

Wrapped in a foil paper

2-10545-00000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 5/21

Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky

CO, ID, MT, NV, ND, OR, UT, WY

 

Bacon Breakfast Burrito (hot)

N/A

Wrapped in a foil paper

2-10544-00000

All Sell Thru Dates up to and including 5/18

Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky

CO, ID, MT, NV, ND, OR, UT, WY

 

 


© Business Wire 2022
