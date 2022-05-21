Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with The J. M. Smucker Co., voluntarily recalls select store-prepared items containing peanut butter due to possible Salmonella contamination
05/21/2022 | 11:35pm EDT
Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI), in cooperation with its supplier The J. M. Smucker Co., has voluntarily recalled 11 store-prepared items due to possible Salmonella contamination. The FDA’s recall announcement can be found here.
Photo Example of the Product Labels (Photo: Business Wire)
The store-prepared items were available for purchase at the following banners: Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Haggen, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Tom Thumb, United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Andronico's Community Markets, Vons, Pak 'N Save, Shaw's, Star Market, Randalls, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, King's and Balducci's.
Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund.
There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.
Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.
Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET. Consumers can also contact Albertsons Companies at 1-877-723-3929.
Product Recall Details:
Product Name
Sell Thru Dates
Size
Packaging
States
Banners
MINI PEANUT BUTTER CREAM PIE
All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22
Each
Clear plastic square bottom and lid
Washington
Haggen
APPLES SLICED WITH PEANUT BUTTER
All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 22
8 oz
Clear plastic cup and lid
Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming
Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky
CELERY & PEANUT BUTTER CUP
All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22
7 oz
Clear plastic cup and lid
Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wyoming
Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Lucky, Safeway
CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CUP
All Sell thru Dates up to and including Jul 20, 22
5 oz
Clear plastic cup overwrapped in plastic
Washington
Haggen
DELI SNACK PEANUT BTR/TRAIL MIX COMBO
All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22
9 oz
Clear plastic square bottom and lid
Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, Wyoming
Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb
Grab & Go Apple & Celery Tray w/Peanut Butter
All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 22
Each
Clear plastic container and lid
New Mexico, Texas
United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market.
PEANUT BUTTER & CHOC FILLED JMBO CUPCAKE
All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22
7.92 oz
Clear plastic bottom and lid
California, Hawaii, Nevada
Safeway, Andronico's Community Markets, Vons, Pak 'N Save
READYMEALS PB & TRAIL MIX SNACK
All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 22
7.60 oz
Clear plastic square bottom and lid
Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont
Shaw's, Star Market
READYMEALS QUAD PB APPLE CELERY PRETZEL
All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 22
Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Lucky, Pak 'N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Vons
READYMEALS QUAD PB APPLE PRETZEL BROWNIE
All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 22
6 oz
Clear plastic square bottom and lid
Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maryland, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Washington DC, Wyoming
ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King's, Balducci's, Lucky, Pak 'N Save, Safeway, Vons
SCRATCH PIE PEANUT BUTTER CRM 9IN
All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22