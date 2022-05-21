Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nyse
  Albertsons Companies, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    ACI   US0130911037

ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.

(ACI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Albertsons Companies, in cooperation with The J. M. Smucker Co., voluntarily recalls select store-prepared items containing peanut butter due to possible Salmonella contamination

05/21/2022 | 11:35pm EDT
Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI), in cooperation with its supplier The J. M. Smucker Co., has voluntarily recalled 11 store-prepared items due to possible Salmonella contamination. The FDA’s recall announcement can be found here.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220521005010/en/

Photo Example of the Product Labels (Photo: Business Wire)

Photo Example of the Product Labels (Photo: Business Wire)

The store-prepared items were available for purchase at the following banners: Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky, Haggen, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Tom Thumb, United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market, Andronico's Community Markets, Vons, Pak 'N Save, Shaw's, Star Market, Randalls, Vons, Jewel-Osco, ACME, King's and Balducci's.

Consumers who have purchased these items are urged not to consume these products and to dispose of them or return the items to their local store for a full refund.

There have been no reports of injuries or adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Consumers who have questions or would like to report adverse reactions should visit www.jif.com/contact-us or call 800-828-9980 Monday through Friday, 8 AM to 5 PM ET. Consumers can also contact Albertsons Companies at 1-877-723-3929.

Product Recall Details:

Product Name

Sell Thru Dates

Size

Packaging

States

Banners

MINI PEANUT BUTTER CREAM PIE

All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22

Each

Clear plastic square bottom and lid

Washington

Haggen

APPLES SLICED WITH PEANUT BUTTER

All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 22

8 oz

Clear plastic cup and lid

Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, Utah, Wyoming

Albertsons, Safeway, Lucky

CELERY & PEANUT BUTTER CUP

All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22

7 oz

Clear plastic cup and lid

Alaska, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington, Wyoming

Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Lucky, Safeway

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CUP

All Sell thru Dates up to and including Jul 20, 22

5 oz

Clear plastic cup overwrapped in plastic

Washington

Haggen

DELI SNACK PEANUT BTR/TRAIL MIX COMBO

All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22

9 oz

Clear plastic square bottom and lid

Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oregon, South Dakota, Texas, Washington, Wyoming

Albertsons, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb

Grab & Go Apple & Celery Tray w/Peanut Butter

All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 22

Each

Clear plastic container and lid

New Mexico, Texas

United, Amigos, Market Street, Albertsons Market.

PEANUT BUTTER & CHOC FILLED JMBO CUPCAKE

All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22

7.92 oz

Clear plastic bottom and lid

California, Hawaii, Nevada

Safeway, Andronico's Community Markets, Vons, Pak 'N Save

READYMEALS PB & TRAIL MIX SNACK

All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 22

7.60 oz

Clear plastic square bottom and lid

Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Vermont

Shaw's, Star Market

READYMEALS QUAD PB APPLE CELERY PRETZEL

All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 22

7 oz

Clear plastic square bottom and lid

Alaska, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Montana, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wyoming

Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, Jewel-Osco, Lucky, Pak 'N Save, Randalls, Safeway, Tom Thumb, Vons

READYMEALS QUAD PB APPLE PRETZEL BROWNIE

All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 24, 22

6 oz

Clear plastic square bottom and lid

Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Maryland, Montana, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Dakota, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Washington DC, Wyoming

ACME, Albertsons, Andronico's Community Markets, Carrs-Safeway, Eagle, King's, Balducci's, Lucky, Pak 'N Save, Safeway, Vons

SCRATCH PIE PEANUT BUTTER CRM 9IN

All Sell thru Dates up to and including May 26, 22

Each

Black plastic tray with clear plastic dome lid

Washington

Haggen

 


© Business Wire 2022
