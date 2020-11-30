Log in
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.

Albertsons Companies to Host Next Installment of 'Albertsons Insights'

11/30/2020 | 12:00pm EST
BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) announced today that it will be hosting its next installment of Albertsons Insights, an interactive webcast series highlighting key aspects of its business and showcasing its unique capabilities, offerings and initiatives to fuel future growth.

The webcast will be held on Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11 am ET with an overview of Albertsons’ Own Brands portfolio as a driver of long term growth for the company. It will feature a presentation from Geoff White, Chief Merchandising Officer and Chad Coester, SVP of Own Brands and will be followed by a question and answer session.

Other upcoming sessions will include additional topics of interest to the financial community, as they arise.

The webcast will be available at the following address by accessing the "Events & Presentations" link included therein: http://albertsonscompanies.com/investors

A replay of the conference call will be available for at least two weeks following the completion of the call. Additional information can be found at https://investor.albertsonscompanies.com/Event-Calendar. Presentation materials, if applicable, will be available at the start of each live webcast. A replay and archived edition of the webcasts will be available for at least two weeks following each event.

About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. The company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, the Company made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.


Melissa Plaisance
Albertsons Companies
925-226-5115
Melissa.Plaisance@albertsons.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
