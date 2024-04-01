Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023, which ended February 24, 2024, before the market opens on April 22, 2024.

In light of the Company’s entry into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with The Kroger Co., Albertsons Companies will not be hosting a conference call or providing financial guidance in conjunction with its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 results.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of December 2, 2023, the Company operated 2,271 retail food and drug stores with 1,726 pharmacies, 401 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2022, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed more than $200 million in food and financial support, including more than $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities and those impacted by disasters have enough to eat.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240401613476/en/