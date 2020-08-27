Albertsons : Insights - Labor Relations and Pensions

DISCLAIMER

Forward-Looking Statements.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "feel," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar words, phrases or expressions and variations or negatives of these words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements regarding the estimated or anticipated future results of Albertsons Companies, Inc. ("Albertsons"), anticipated synergies and cost savings, guidance, deleveraging goals, increased rates of food price inflation or deflation and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Albertsons' business and the industries in which it operates, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include those related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, about which there are still many unknowns, including the duration of the pandemic and the extent of its impact. These risks and uncertainties, as well as other risks and uncertainties, are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" of Albertsons' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 20, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 4, 2020. Albertsons undertakes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

2