Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Albertsons Companies, Inc.    ACI

ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.

(ACI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/27 09:31:28 am
14.6 USD   -0.68%
09:08aALBERTSONS : Insights - Labor Relations and Pensions
PU
08/20Albertsons Companies to Host Interactive Webcast Series for Investors
GL
08/19ALBERTSONS : ACI Company Fact Sheet
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryNewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Albertsons : Insights - Labor Relations and Pensions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 09:08am EDT

Albertsons Insights - Labor Relations and Pensions

August 2020

DISCLAIMER

Forward-Looking Statements.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "feel," "forecast," "goal," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar words, phrases or expressions and variations or negatives of these words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements regarding the estimated or anticipated future results of Albertsons Companies, Inc. ("Albertsons"), anticipated synergies and cost savings, guidance, deleveraging goals, increased rates of food price inflation or deflation and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding Albertsons' business and the industries in which it operates, and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements include those related to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, about which there are still many unknowns, including the duration of the pandemic and the extent of its impact. These risks and uncertainties, as well as other risks and uncertainties, are more fully discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" of Albertsons' Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 20, 2020, filed with the SEC on August 4, 2020. Albertsons undertakes no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, subsequent events or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws or regulations.

2

WELCOME

Thank you for joining our new interactive virtual investor series.

3

TODAY'S PARTICIPANTS

MODERATOR:

Melissa Plaisance

GVP, Treasury & Investor Relations

FEATURING:

Bob Dimond

EVP & Chief Financial Officer

Dan Dosenbach

SVP, Labor Relations

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Albertson's Companies Inc. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 13:07:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.
09:08aALBERTSONS : Insights - Labor Relations and Pensions
PU
08/20Albertsons Companies to Host Interactive Webcast Series for Investors
GL
08/19ALBERTSONS : ACI Company Fact Sheet
PU
08/12ALBERTSONS : Announces Pricing of Its Upsized Senior Notes Offering
AQ
08/12ALBERTSONS : Partners with Plenty to Offer Indoor-Grown Greens Across Its Califo..
BU
08/12ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (fo..
AQ
08/11ALBERTSONS : Announces Pricing of Its Upsized Senior Notes Offering
AQ
08/11ALBERTSONS : Announces Proposed Senior Notes Offering
AQ
08/04ALBERTSONS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Res..
AQ
07/29The Global Organic Dairy Food & Beverage Market to Reap $46.81 Billion by 202..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 67 306 M - -
Net income 2021 1 066 M - -
Net Debt 2021 9 391 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,13x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 7 042 M 7 042 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 270 000
Free-Float 47,4%
Chart ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Albertsons Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 19,69 $
Last Close Price 14,70 $
Spread / Highest target 76,9%
Spread / Average Target 34,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vivek Sankaran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James L. Donald Co-Chairman
Leonard Laufer Co-Chairman
Susan Morris Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Robert B. Dimond Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.0.00%6 989
WALMART INC.9.98%369 938
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.8.27%37 825
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-13.12%28 936
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-14.96%21 991
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED31.02%21 017
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group