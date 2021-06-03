Log in
    ACI   US0130911037

ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.

(ACI)
  Report
Albertsons : ACI Overview – Bernstein Conference

06/03/2021 | 02:33pm EDT
37th Annual Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

June 3, 2021

DISCLAIMER

Forward-Looking Statements.

Certain statements contained herein or in connection with this presentation are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "could," "estimate," "feel," "forecast," "goal", "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would," and similar words, phrases or expressions and variations or negatives of these words, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements by their nature address matters that are, to different degrees, uncertain, such as statements regarding the estimated or anticipated future results of Albertsons Companies, Inc. ("Albertsons Companies"), achieving our strategic transformation, our future environmental commitments, anticipated productivity savings, guidance, and levels of food inflation and other statements that are not historical facts. These statements are based on the current expectations of Albertsons Companies management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties regarding the company's business and the industries in which it operates and actual results may differ materially. These risks and uncertainties, as well as other risks and uncertainties, are more fully discussed in the sections entitled "Risk Factors" of Albertsons Companies' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 27, 2021 (as filed with the SEC on April 28, 2021).

Non-GAAP Measures and Identical Sales.

This presentation or any statements made in connection with this presentation may include certain non-GAAP measures, including EBITDA (Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization), Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion ratio (collectively, the "Non- GAAP Measures"). These Non-GAAP Measures are performance measures that provide supplemental information that Albertsons Companies believes is useful to analysts and investors to evaluate ongoing results of operations, when considered alongside other GAAP measures such as net income, operating income and gross profit. These Non-GAAP Measures exclude the financial impact of items management does not consider in assessing the ongoing operating performance of Albertsons Companies, and thereby facilitate review of its operating performance on a period-to-period basis. As a result of the effects of these factors and factors specific to other companies, Albertsons Companies believes these Non-GAAP measures provide helpful information to analysts and investors to facilitate a comparison of their operating performance to that of other companies. Additional information regarding these Non-GAAP measures are available in Albertsons Companies' previously disclosed SEC filings. The appearance of Non-GAAP Measures in this presentation should not be construed as an inference that Albertsons Companies' future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Except as otherwise noted herein, a reconciliation of each Non-GAAP Measure has not been provided herein because such reconciliation could not be produced without unreasonable effort.

As used in this presentation, the term "identical sales includes stores operating during the same period in both the current fiscal year and the prior fiscal year, comparing sales on a daily basis. Direct to consumer internet sales are included in identical sales and fuel sales are excluded from Albertsons Companies' identical sales.

2

ALBERTSONS COMPANIES AT A GLANCE

2,277

1,727

~$70B

25M+

store

in-store

registered loyalty

sales in FY 2020

locations

pharmacies

members

400

~$15B

+258%

~300K

fuel

Own Brands

digital sales

associates

stations

portfolio

growth in FY 2020

20+ Iconic Banners Averaging 85 Years Of Operating History

.

Note: Facts above are for Fiscal 2020

3

WELL POSITIONED IN ATTRACTIVE MARKETS NATIONALLY

We rank #1 or #2 in 67% of the 121 MSAs in which we operate

Source: Nielsen Retail ACView, calendar Q4 2020, Food channel only.

4

DIVERSE AND EXPERIENCED LEADERSHIP TEAM

Vivek Sankaran*

Bob Dimond

Susan Morris

Geoff White*

Chris Rupp*

President & Chief

EVP & Chief

EVP & Chief

EVP & Chief

EVP & Chief Customer &

Executive Officer

Financial Officer

Operations Officer

Merchandising Officer

Digital Officer

Anuj Dhanda

Mike Theilmann*

Juliette Pryor*

Justin Ewing

EVP & Chief

EVP & Chief Human

EVP & General Counsel

EVP & Real Estate/

Information Officer

Resources Officer

Corporate Development

* Denotes management team members that are new to Albertsons or in a new role since the beginning of 2019.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Albertson's Companies Inc. published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 18:32:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
