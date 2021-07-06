Albertsons : Foundation's Nourishing Neighbors fundraising drive raises $18 million to feed children and families this summer

BOISE, Idaho - July 6, 2021 - BOISE, Idaho - July 6, 2021 - Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) is grateful for generous customers who donated $9 million at checkstands in May to Albertsons Companies Foundation's Nourishing Neighbors program to aid hunger relief in communities it serves across the country. The donations were matched by the company, resulting in $18 million in funds that will help keep children fed while schools are out of session for summer break and connect families to more sustainable safety-net services like SNAP, WIC and school meals.

In May, shoppers at Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Star Market, Tom Thumb, Randalls, ACME, and other Albertsons Cos. stores were able to donate at checkout registers to the Nourishing Neighbors program. The funds raised stay in the community where they are donated and are provided to local charities that will use the money to fund healthy meals for children in need during the summer months and connect families to federal programs.

'We are so grateful for the ongoing generosity of our customers who have stepped up because they understand how important it is for us to do all we can to help the most vulnerable members of our communities,' said Christy Duncan Anderson, Albertsons Companies Foundation President and Executive Director. 'With 14 million children in America not knowing where their next meal will come from, the funds donated by customers and the company will hopefully make summer a time when more children will be able to enjoy fresh air and sunshine, and not worry about where their next meal will come from.'

Nourishing Neighbors aims to fight hunger by helping keep food banks stocked, supporting meal distribution programs at schools, and supporting programs that provide food to seniors. As a program of the Albertsons Companies Foundation, it is working to eradicate childhood hunger in America.

For more information about Albertsons Cos.' commitment to hunger relief, please visit our website here.

###

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer that operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with more than 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2020, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $260 million in food and financial support, including $95 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat. Albertsons Companies also pledged $5 million to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.

Contacts:

Kirby Nardo

Kirby.Nardo@Albertsons.com