ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.

ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.

(ACI)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Albertsons : to Participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference

03/03/2021 | 09:06am EST
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE: ACI) announced today that its President and CEO, Vivek Sankaran, will participate in the BofA Securities 2021 Consumer and Retail Technology Conference at 12:30 p.m. ET on March 10, 2021.

The presentation will be webcast here or on the Company’s website at https://investor.albertsonscompanies.com/Event-Calendar.

A replay of the webcast will be available for at least two weeks following its completion.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen and Carrs. Albertsons Companies is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2019 alone, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company gave $225 million in food and financial support. In 2020, the Company made a $53 million commitment to community hunger relief efforts and a $5 million commitment to organizations supporting social justice. These efforts have helped millions of people in the areas of hunger relief, education, cancer research and treatment, social justice and programs for people with disabilities and veterans' outreach.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 69 571 M - -
Net income 2021 1 259 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 502 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,03x
Yield 2021 1,07%
Capitalization 7 751 M 7 751 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,22x
EV / Sales 2022 0,23x
Nbr of Employees 270 000
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Albertsons Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 20,19 $
Last Close Price 16,65 $
Spread / Highest target 56,2%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vivek Sankaran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert B. Dimond Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James L. Donald Co-Chairman
Leonard Laufer Co-Chairman
Anuj Dhanda Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.-5.23%7 751
WALMART INC.-9.74%368 118
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.-11.23%34 209
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.11.94%33 887
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED5.24%27 162
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-0.29%25 439
