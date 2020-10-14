Log in
Salmonella-Related Recalls Issued for Parsley Flakes

10/14/2020 | 02:20pm EDT

By Josh Beckerman

Several products including certain parsley flakes available at Albertsons Cos. and Walmart Inc. stores have been recalled due to salmonella concerns.

Red Monkey Foods Inc. is recalling parsley and herbes de provence as part of a recall initiated by High Quality Organics, which recalled one lot of parsley. Red Monkey said there have been no consumer complaints or reported salmonella cases in connection with the items, which were sold under the brands Cost Plus World Market, Great Value, O Organics and Full Circle.

Sauer Brands Inc. is recalling several Spice Hunter products after "our supplier notified us of the potential presence of salmonella in specific lots of organic parsley." The recall announcement didn't name the supplier. Sauer said it isn't aware of any reported illnesses.

Albertsons, in its own recall notice for the O Organics items, said no illnesses have been reported.

Write to Josh Beckerman at josh.beckerman@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-14-20 1419ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC. -2.52% 14.3202 Delayed Quote.0.00%
BED BATH & BEYOND INC. 6.89% 23.6558 Delayed Quote.28.01%
WALMART INC. -1.57% 143.895 Delayed Quote.23.05%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 67 526 M - -
Net income 2021 1 070 M - -
Net Debt 2021 12 472 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 8,32x
Yield 2021 0,68%
Capitalization 6 941 M 6 941 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,29x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 270 000
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Albertsons Companies, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 19,38 $
Last Close Price 14,70 $
Spread / Highest target 76,9%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Vivek Sankaran President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
James L. Donald Co-Chairman
Leonard Laufer Co-Chairman
Susan Morris Chief Operations Officer & Executive VP
Robert B. Dimond Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ALBERTSONS COMPANIES, INC.0.00%6 837
WALMART INC.23.05%408 769
ALIMENTATION COUCHE-TARD INC.8.44%38 384
SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-11.94%29 488
SM INVESTMENTS CORPORATION-15.24%21 840
AVENUE SUPERMARTS LIMITED7.57%17 445
