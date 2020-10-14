Salmonella-Related Recalls Issued for Parsley Flakes

By Josh Beckerman

Several products including certain parsley flakes available at Albertsons Cos. and Walmart Inc. stores have been recalled due to salmonella concerns.

Red Monkey Foods Inc. is recalling parsley and herbes de provence as part of a recall initiated by High Quality Organics, which recalled one lot of parsley. Red Monkey said there have been no consumer complaints or reported salmonella cases in connection with the items, which were sold under the brands Cost Plus World Market, Great Value, O Organics and Full Circle.

Sauer Brands Inc. is recalling several Spice Hunter products after "our supplier notified us of the potential presence of salmonella in specific lots of organic parsley." The recall announcement didn't name the supplier. Sauer said it isn't aware of any reported illnesses.

Albertsons, in its own recall notice for the O Organics items, said no illnesses have been reported.

