Soleil™ Sparkling Water Redesign Brings Good Vibes to Summer with Colorful and Bold New Packaging Designs

Albertsons Companies’ Highly Rated Beverage Brand Celebrates its Refreshing Line-Up of Flavors with Popular TikTok Influencers and a Curated Spotify Playlist for Summer

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) today announced the relaunch of Soleil Sparkling Water, marking a new era for the beverage brand that introduces eight can packaging with updated, eye-catching artwork. The product line is now available nationwide, exclusively at Albertsons Cos. family of banner stores such as Safeway, Jewel-Osco, Acme and Shaw’s. Supported by an integrated marketing campaign titled, “That’s a Soleil Vibe,” the brand is leveraging TikTok, Spotify and social and digital creative components to reintroduce the voice and vibes of Soleil on a national scale.

To celebrate the redesign, Soleil partnered with LA-based creative agency Library Collective to tap into Gen-Z internet culture as a way to generate buzz and excitement. The process inspired participation from some of TikTok’s most creative names including Sam Myerson, Sharlize True, Yai Ariza, Bree Kish, The Griffin Brothers, Chase Del Rosario and more across dance, lifestyle, and fashion verticals to showcase their Soleil Vibe, featuring fan-favorite flavors. Brand fans are invited to join in on the fun by using Soleil’s original TikTok sound, “One I Need,” created by SNGL featuring 11:11.

“Since its introduction in 2016, Soleil has been a brand with a big, bright personality. We’re excited to enhance that with a new look that represents Soleil’s positive, carefree and creative identity,” shared Chad Coester, Senior Vice President of Own Brands. “This refresh includes colorful packaging reminiscent of the crisp, fruity taste to delightful effervescent sounds that crack when you open the can. We invite our shoppers to live on the sunny side of life and embrace the Soleil Vibes this summer.”

Soleil’s new look and feel offers shoppers a multi-sensory experience that embraces good vibes from the moment it’s spotted on shelf to the last sip of flavor. The new packaging will also feature a scannable QR code leading straight to Soleil’s curated Good Vibes playlist on Spotify, so shoppers can sip on refreshing bubbles while enjoying musical notes from feel good tunes.

Soleil is made with carbonated water and natural flavors and does not contain added sugars, sweeteners, artificial flavors, calories, or sodium. The sparkling beverage offers 15 different flavors including original, blood orange, peach, pineapple, tangerine, watermelon, raspberry lime, mango, lemon, lime, grapefruit, berry, cranberry raspberry, black cherry, and cucumber melon.

Soleil is part of the Albertsons Cos. Own Brands portfolio. A diverse variety of products fit for every kitchen, Own Brands is inclusive of trusted household names like Open Nature®, O Organics®, Signature SELECT™, Lucerne®, Primo Taglio®, debi lilly design™, waterfront BISTRO®, and Value Corner®. Visit www.albertsons.com/lp/soleil.html for more information on Soleil.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies is a leading food and drug retailer in the United States. As of February 26, 2022, the Company operated 2,276 retail stores with 1,722 pharmacies, 402 associated fuel centers, 22 dedicated distribution centers and 20 manufacturing facilities. The Company operates stores across 34 states and the District of Columbia with 24 banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market. The Company is committed to helping people across the country live better lives by making a meaningful difference, neighborhood by neighborhood. In 2021, along with the Albertsons Companies Foundation, the Company contributed nearly $200 million in food and financial support, including approximately $40 million through our Nourishing Neighbors Program to ensure those living in our communities have enough to eat.

