  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Albioma
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABIO   FR0000060402

ALBIOMA

(ABIO)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-08-19 am EDT
50.00 EUR    0.00%
01:45aALBIOMA : Brazil: entry into the solar market
AQ
08/05ALBIOMA : Availability of Half-Year Financial Report - First half of the 2022 financial year
GL
08/05ALBIOMA : Availability of Half-Year Financial Report - First half of the 2022 financial year
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Albioma : Brazil: entry into the solar market

08/22/2022 | 01:46am EDT
Press Release

Paris La Défense, 22 August 2022

Brazil: entry into the solar market

Albioma, an independent renewable energy producer, finalised on 17 August 2022 the acquisition of a portfolio of six photovoltaic power plants in Brazil with a total installed capacity of 31.6 MWp.

Under the terms of the contract signed with GreenYellow, expert in decentralized solar photovoltaic production, energy efficiency projects and energy services in France and abroad, Albioma becomes the sole shareholder of the companies owning these projects operating under a distributed generation system with high-quality counterparties. The power plants are located in four states and are fully operational.

The Brazilian local competition authority (CADE) has approved the transaction without restrictions. The contract is subject to other price adjustments and other clauses typical of this type of transaction.

The acquisition of this portfolio marks Albioma's entry into solar power in Brazil, a business with strong growth potential and which complements its existing assets.

Operating its historical biomass business model in Brazil since 2014, Albioma is thus continuing to develop here, in line with its international diversification strategy.

Next on the agenda: results for the first half of 2022 on 25 October 2022 (after trading).

About AlbiomaContacts
Albioma is an independent renewable energy producer, supporting the energy transition with renewable energies (biomass, solar and geothermal).

The Group operates in Overseas France, Metropolitan France, Mauritius, Brazil and Turkey.

Over the past 25 years,it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry, producing renewable energy from bagasse, a fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is also the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the Group builds and operates innovative facilities with integrated storage, and in Metropolitan France.

The Group recently announced the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey.		Investors
Julien Gauthier
+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media
Charlotte Neuvy
+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65
presse@albioma.com
  
Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris exchange (compartment A) - Eligible for SRD, PEA & PEA-PME and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.

The Group is also listed in the Gaïa-Index of socially responsible mid-cap companies.		www.albioma.com

 


Attachment


