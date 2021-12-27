Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Albioma
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABIO   FR0000060402

ALBIOMA

(ABIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Albioma : Diversification of the Group's sources of sustainable biomass (pdf)

12/27/2021 | 11:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Paris La Défense, 27 December, 2021

Diversification of the Group's sources of sustainable biomass

Albioma has acquired the La Granaudière wood pellet production plant located in the Canadian province of Quebec. This transaction, marking the culmination of a process organised by Raymond Chabot in its capacity as official receiver, will diversify the Group's sources of sustainable biomass supplies, supplementing the existing portfolio of contracts with top-tier international suppliers.

Ideally positioned to supply the Group's Caribbean power plants, this facility produces SBP- certified pellets from wood waste or low-grade wood from certified sustainably managed forests1.

The transaction also includes a long-term agreement granting access to a 45,000-tonne pellet storage facility in the Port of Quebec, as well as raw material supply guarantees issued by Quebec's Ministry of Forests, Wildlife and Parks (MFFP).

The plant, which has been out of service since July 2021, concomitantly with the receivership procedure, is due to be recommissioned in early 2022, with its nominal annual production capacity of 200,000 tonnes being achieved following some additional investments.

Frédéric Moyne, Albioma's Chairman and CEO, comments: "We extend a warm welcome to the staff at La Granaudière, as they bring their expertise to Albioma. Through this transaction, which will enable us to produce pellets to very strict sustainability requirements, Albioma is renewing and stepping up its commitment to the energy transition in Overseas France. Supplementing locally-sourcedbiomass, to which priority will naturally be given in order to stimulate the circular economy, this diversified supply is essential, ensuring that we are able to continuously generate renewable energy in non- interconnected areas."

Next on the agenda: Full-year results for the 2021 financial year, on 2 March 2022 (before trading).

1 FSC or SFI (PEFC) certification

About Albioma

An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.

Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.

Recently, the Group announced the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey.

Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris compartment A, is eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD), PEA and PEA-PME plans and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.

The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

Contacts

Investor Julien Gauthier

+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media Charlotte Neuvy

+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65 presse@albioma.com

www.albioma.com

2

Disclaimer

Albioma SA published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 16:56:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ALBIOMA
11:57aALBIOMA : Diversification of the Group's sources of sustainable biomass (pdf)
PU
11:45aALBIOMA : Diversification of the Group's sources of sustainable biomass
AQ
12/21France's Albioma Nears Deal to Buy Geothermal Power Plant in Turkey
MT
12/21Albioma Enters into Exclusive Negotiations for Acquisition of Geothermal Power Plant in..
CI
12/21ALBIOMA : Albioma enters into exclusive negotiations regarding the acquisition of a geothe..
AQ
12/20DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES : period from 13 December 2021 to 17 December 2021 (pd..
PU
12/20ALBIOMA : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 13 December 2021 to 17 Decembe..
AQ
12/17Albioma Wins Government Contracts For 12 Solar Projects in France
MT
12/16ALBIOMA : Albioma wins 5 MWp of solar projects in mainland France
AQ
12/16Albioma Wins 5 MWp of Solar Projects in Mainland France
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 557 M 630 M 630 M
Net income 2021 55,6 M 63,0 M 63,0 M
Net Debt 2021 843 M 955 M 955 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 2,57%
Capitalization 1 036 M 1 172 M 1 173 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,38x
EV / Sales 2022 3,28x
Nbr of Employees 558
Free-Float 80,8%
Chart ALBIOMA
Duration : Period :
Albioma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBIOMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 32,70 €
Average target price 51,65 €
Spread / Average Target 58,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Moyne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julien Gauthier Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Louis Decrop Chief Operating Officer & Head-Development
Jean-Carlos Angulo Independent Director
Marie-Claire Simone Daveu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBIOMA-30.43%1 172
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.16.75%79 893
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-4.21%23 729
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.49.55%18 855
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.92.60%7 444
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-17.19%6 683