  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Albioma
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABIO   FR0000060402

ALBIOMA

(ABIO)
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-12 am EDT
49.86 EUR   -0.04%
01:00pALBIOMA : For the attention of pure registered shareholders: Practical details for participating in the takeover bid
AQ
ALBIOMA : The public tender offer initiated by KKR for the shares and warrants of Albioma has been authorized by the European Commission
GL
07/05ALBIOMA : The public tender offer initiated by KKR for the shares and warrants of Albioma has been authorized by the European Commission
GL
Albioma : For the attention of pure registered shareholders: Practical details for participating in the takeover bid

07/12/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Paris La Défense, 12 July 2022

For the attention of pure registered shareholders: Practical details for participating in the takeover bid

As part of the takeover bid (“the Bid”) for KKR, which began on 23rd June and which concludes on 27th July 2022, Albioma provided clarifications today to aid pure registered shareholders who wish to bring their shares to the Bid.

Only shares registered as “bearer shares” or “administered registered shares” can be brought to the Bid. Therefore, pure registered shares must be converted in order to be brought to the Bid.

Albioma invites the shareholders in question wishing to bring their shares to the Bid to find out more as soon as possible by visiting the dedicated section on its website.

About Albioma Contacts
An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass, photovoltaics and geothermal energy.

Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil.

For 30 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.

In 2021, the Group acquired its first geothermal energy power plant, in Turkey. This activity is being ramped up in 2022, via the acquisition of a second GEPP in the same region.

Albioma shares are listed on NYSE EURONEXT PARIS (sub B) and eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD) and PEA-PME plans (ISIN FR0000060402 – ticker: ABIO).

The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. 		Investor
Julien Gauthier
+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

 

Media
Charlotte Neuvy
+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65
presse@albioma.com

Brunswick Group

Guillaume Maujean

+33 (0)6 67 74 36 89

gmaujean@brunswickgroup.com

Aurélia de Lapeyrouse

+33 (0)6 21 06 40 33

adelapeyrouse@brunswickgroup.com
   
  www.albioma.com

 

 

 

Attachment


Financials
Sales 2022 597 M 601 M 601 M
Net income 2022 62,7 M 63,1 M 63,1 M
Net Debt 2022 946 M 952 M 952 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,4x
Yield 2022 1,79%
Capitalization 1 584 M 1 594 M 1 594 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,24x
EV / Sales 2023 4,14x
Nbr of Employees 624
Free-Float 83,3%
