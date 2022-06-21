Albioma : In response to the tender offer

This document is an unofficial English-language translation of the response document (note en réponse) which was approved by the French Autorité des marches financiers on June 21, 2022. In the event of any discrepancies between this unofficial English-language translation and the official French response document, the official French response document shall prevail.
1. PRESENTATION OF THE OFFER
In accordance with Title III of Book II and more specifically Articles 232-1 and seq. of the general regulation of the AMF ("AMF's General Regulation"), Kyoto BidCo, a simplified joint stock company (société par actions simplifiée) having its registered office at 27 avenue de l'Opéra, 75001 Paris, registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Register under number 911 295 533 (hereafter, "Kyoto BidCo" or the "Offeror"), makes an irrevocable offer to the shareholders and holders of redeemable share subscription and/or acquisition warrants (bons de souscription et/ou d'acquisition d'actions remboursables) (the "Warrants") of Albioma, a French public limited company (société anonyme) with a board of directors, having its registered office at 77 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle - Tour Opus 12
92081 Paris la Défense, registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under number 775 667 538 (the "Company" or "Albioma" and together with its direct or indirect subsidiaries the "Group"), and whose shares are listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris regulated market under ISIN code FR0000060402, mnemonic "ABIO" (the "Shares", together with the Warrants, the "Securities") and whose Warrants are listed Euronext Growth Paris under ISIN code FR0013368438, mnemonic "ABIBS", to acquire, in cash (i) all of their Shares (subject to the exceptions below) at a price of 50 euros per Share (dividend coupon detached1) (the "Share Offer Price"), and (ii) all of their Warrants at a price of 29.10 euros per Warrant (the "Warrant Offer Price" together with the Share Offer Price, the "Offer Price") through a tender offer (the "Offer"), the terms of which are described in the offer document prepared by the Offeror and approved by the AMF on June 21, 2022 under number 22-230 (the "Offer Document").
The Offeror has indicated in the Offer Document that, as of the date of the Offer Document, it does not hold any Shares or Warrants.
The Offer targets:
all the Shares, which are:
already issued, other than the Excluded Shares (as defined below), i.e. as of June 10, 2022, a number of 30,905,873 Shares2;
may be issued before the closing of the Offer or the reopened Offer as a result of the exercise of the Warrants, i.e., as of June 10, 2022, a maximum of 551,478 new Shares;
all of the Warrants issued by the Company and not yet exercised, i.e. as of June 10, 2022, a maximum total number of 551,478 Warrants.
It is specified that the Offer does not target:
the Shares that Bpifrance has undertaken to contribute to the Offeror in the context of the Investment Agreement and which are subject to the BPI Lock-up Undertaking, as described in section 6.2 below and in section 1.3.2 of the Offer Document, i.e. 1,164,791 Shares,
1
2
The General Meeting held on May 25, 2022 approved the distribution of a dividend of 0.84 euro per Share for fiscal year 2021 (0.924 euro for Shares eligible for the bonus dividend) to be paid exclusively in cash. The dividend was detached from the Shares on June 9, 2022 and paid on June 13, 2022.
On the basis of a capital composed of 32,420,226 Shares representing as many theoretical voting rights as of June 10, 2022, in accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulation.
the Company's treasury Shares, i.e. 144,853 Shares as of June 10, 2022,
the Unavailable Performance Shares (as defined below), i.e., as of June 10, 2022, a maximum of 948,145 Performance Shares (of which 204,709 have already been issued, i.e., 204,473 Performance Shares subject to a Retention Period and 236 Performance Shares subject to an Additional Retention Obligation, these Shares being legally and technically unavailable and therefore not being tenderable to the Offer). The situation of the beneficiaries of Performance Shares in the context of the Offer is described in section 2.2.3 below and in section 2.4 of the Offer Document,
(together the "Excluded Shares").
As of the date of the Response Document, there are no other equity securities or other financial instruments issued by the Company or rights granted by the Company that may give access, immediately or in the future, to the share capital or voting rights of the Company.
The Offer will be carried out under the normal procedure, in accordance with the provisions of Articles 232-1et seq. of the AMF's General Regulation, and will be open for a period of 25 trading days.
The Offer is subject to the acceptance threshold described in section 2.6.1 of the Offer Document and to the waiver threshold described in section 2.6.2 of the Offer Document as well as, in accordance with Article 231-11 of the AMF's General Regulation, to the obtaining of the merger control approval from the European Commission identified in section in section 2.6.3 of the Offer Document.
The Offeror intends, if the required conditions are met, to implement the squeeze-out procedure pursuant to Articles L. 433-4, II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and 237-1et seq. of the AMF's General Regulation.
The Offer is presented by Société Générale ("Société Générale") who guarantees the content and the irrevocable nature of the commitments made by the Offeror in connection with the Offer, in accordance with the provisions of Article 231-13 of the AMF's General Regulation.
2. CONTEXT AND CHARACTERISTICS OF THE OFFER
2.1 Background and reasons for the Offer
Albioma is an independent renewable energy producer and a significant contributor to the energy transition in its main markets, thanks to its investments in biomass, photovoltaics and geothermal. With 14 power plants in French overseas departments, Mauritius and Brazil, the Group has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable power from bagasse, a fibrous residue from sugar cane. Consistent with its geographical and technological diversification strategy, the Group has recently entered the geothermal energy business with the acquisition of two power plants in Turkey, further increasing the proportion on renewable energy in its production.
The Offeror, which is indirectly controlled by investment funds and separately managed accounts advised and/or managed by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. and its affiliates (together, "KKR"), approached the Company at the end of December 2021 and, after a period of discussion, due diligence and negotiations, made an offer to the Company pursuant to which the Offeror has undertaken to file a tender offer for the Shares and Warrants at the Offer Price.
KKR has stated its full support of the Group's ambition to invest heavily in the energy transition in the French overseas departments by 2025 with a program that seeks to maximize its positive local impact.
