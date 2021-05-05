Albioma Invest 2021: share issue reserved for members of the group savings plan (pdf)

Press release

Paris La Défense, 5 May 2021

Albioma Invest 2021

Share issue reserved for members of the group savings plan

Albioma announces the launch of a capital increase reserved for employees, managers and former employees who are members of its group savings plan in France and its international group savings plan in Brazil as of 5 May 2021.

With this new operation, the Group continues to implement its policy of strengthening its employee shareholding in the medium/long term, which is reflected in the regular opening of opportunities for indirect investment in the Albioma share on privileged terms.

The main terms of this operation, called "Albioma Invest 2021", are described below.

Issuing company

Albioma, a French société anonyme with a share capital of €1,218,213.54 having its registered office in Tour Opus 12, 77 esplanade du Général de Gaulle, 92081 Paris La Défense, France, registered with the Nanterre trade and companies registry under number 775 667 538 (hereinafter referred to as the "Company").

Listed on Euronext Paris (France), compartment A, ISIN: FR0000060402.

Objectives of the operation

The objective of this operation is to associate employees with the Group's results and future success by aligning their interests with those of the shareholders. It allows eligible Group employees to invest indirectly in the Albioma share under privileged conditions and, for employees whose tax residence is in France, in a favourable tax framework. In return, subscribers' investments will be locked in for five years.

Legal framework of the operation

The Combined General Meeting of shareholders of 29 May 2020, in its fifteenth resolution, delegated its authority to the Board of Directors to decide to issue, for the benefit of members of a company savings plan or a group savings plan established jointly by the Company and the French or foreign companies that are linked to it under the conditions of Article L. 225-180 of the French Commercial Code and Article L. 3344-1 of the French Labour Code, of shares and/or securities giving access, immediately or in the future, to the share capital, up to a limit of 0.75% of the Company's share capital on the date of the decision to issue the shares.

By virtue of this delegation, the Company's Board of Directors resolved, at its meeting of 3 March 2021, to proceed with the issue, with cancellation of the preferential subscription right to the benefit of the members of the Albioma group savings plan set up pursuant to Articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labour Code between the Company and its subsidiaries having their registered office in France and to an international group savings