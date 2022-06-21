Albioma : Offer document Kyoto Bidco

This document is an unofficial English-language translation of the Offer Document (note d'information) which was filed with the French Autorité des marchés financier on June 21, 2022. In the event of any differences between this unofficial English-language translation and the official French offer document, the official French offer document shall prevail.
PRICE OF THE OFFER:
€50 per Albioma share (2021 dividend coupon detached)
€29,10 per Albioma redeemable share subscription and/or acquisition warrants
DURATION OF THE OFFER:
25 trading days
The timetable of the tender offer will be set out by the Autorité des marchés financiers (the "AMF") in accordance
with provisions of its General Regulation.
Pursuant to Article L. 621-8 of the French Monetary and Financial Code and Article 231-23 of the AMF's General Regulation, the AMF has, in accordance with the clearance decision of the public tender offer dated June 21, 2022, affixed visa no. 22-230 on this offer document (the "Offer Document"). This Offer Document has been prepared by Kyoto BidCo and is the responsibility of its signatories. The visa, in accordance with the provisions of article L. 621-8-1, I of the French Monetary and Financial Code, has been granted after the AMF has verified "whether the document is complete and comprehensible, and whether the information it contains is consistent". It does not imply either approval of the appropriateness of the transaction or authentication of the accounting and financial information presented.
IMPORTANT NOTICE
In accordance with Articles L. 433-4 II of the French Monetary and Financial Code and 237-1 and seq. of the AMF's General Regulation, Kyoto BidCo intends to file a request with the AMF to carry out, within ten (10) trading days from the publication of the notice of result of the Offer, or, as the case may be, in the event of a reopening of the Offer, within three (3) months from the closing of the Reopened Offer (as defined below), a squeeze-out procedure for Albioma Shares for a unitary indemnity equal to the price of the Offer, if the number of Albioma Shares not tendered in the Offer by the minority shareholders of Albioma (other than the treasury Shares and the Unavailable Performance Shares that would be subject to the liquidity mechanism) does not represent, at the end of the Offer, more than 10% of the capital and voting rights of Albioma.
Kyoto BidCo also intends to file a request with the AMF to carry out, within ten (10) trading days from the publication of the notice of result of the Offer, or, as the case may be, in the event of a reopening of the Offer, within three (3) months from the closing of the reopened Offer, a squeeze-out procedure for the Albioma Warrants for a unitary indemnity equal to the price of the Offer, if the number of the Albioma Shares likely to be created through exercise of the Albioma Warrants not presented to the Offer, once added to the existing Shares of Albioma not tendered in the Offer by the minority shareholders of Albioma (other than the treasury Shares and the Unavailable Performance Shares that would be subject to the liquidity mechanism) does not represent more than 10% of the sum of the capital Securities existing and likely to be created of Albioma.
The Offer is not being and will not be launched in any jurisdiction where it would not be permitted under applicable law. The acceptance of the Offer by persons residing in countries other than France and the United States of America may be subject to specific obligations or restrictions imposed by legal or regulatory provisions. Recipients of the Offer are solely responsible for complying with such laws and, therefore, before accepting the Offer, they are responsible for determining whether such laws exist and are applicable, by relying on their own consultants.
In the U.S., to the extent applicable, the Offer will be made in compliance with Section 14(e) of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), laws and regulations promulgated thereunder, including Regulation 14(e) after applying the exemptions provided by Rule 14d-1(d) under the Exchange Act ("Tier II" exemption in respect of Securities of foreign private issuers). For further information see the "Offer restrictions abroad" below.
The Offer Document is available on the websites of the
AMF (www.amf-france.org) and Albioma
(www.albioma.com/) and may be obtained free of charge from:
KYOTO BIDCO SAS
Société Générale
27 avenue de l'Opéra
GLBA/IBD/ECM/SEG
75001 Paris
75886 Paris Cedex 18
Pursuant to Article 231-28 of the AMF's General Regulation, a description of the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of Kyoto BidCo will be made available to the public no later than the day before the opening of the Offer. A press release will be published to inform the public of the manner in which this information will be made available.
1. OVERVIEW OF THE OFFER
In accordance with Title III of Book II and more specifically Articles 232-1 and seq. of the General Regulation of the AMF ("AMF's General Regulation"), Kyoto BidCo, a simplified joint stock company (société par actions simplifiée) having its registered office at 27 avenue de l'Opéra, 75001 Paris, registered with the Paris Trade and Companies Register under number 911 295 533 (hereafter, "Kyoto BidCo" or the "Offeror"), makes an irrevocable offer to the shareholders and holders of redeemable share subscription and/or acquisition warrants (bons de souscription et/ou d'acquisition d'actions remboursables) (the "Warrants") of Albioma, a French public limited company (société anonyme) with a board of directors, having its registered office at 77 Esplanade du Général de Gaulle - Tour Opus 12 - 92081 Paris la Défense, registered with the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register under number 775 667 538 (the "Company" or "Albioma" and together with its direct or indirect subsidiaries, the "Group"), and whose shares are listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris regulated market under ISIN code FR0000060402, mnemonic "ABIO" (the "Shares", together with the Warrants, the "Securities") and whose Warrants are listed Euronext Growth Paris under ISIN code FR0013368438, mnemonic "ABIBS", to acquire, in cash (i) all of their Shares (subject to the exceptions below) at a price of €50 per Share (dividend coupon detached1) (the "Share Offer Price"), and (ii) all of their Warrants at a price of €29,10 per Warrant (the "Warrant Offer Price" together with the Share Offer Price, the "Offer Price") through a public tender offer, the terms of which are described below (the "Offer").
As of the date of this Offer Document, Kyoto BidCo does not hold any Shares or Warrants.
The Offer targets:
all the Shares, which are:
already issued, other than the Excluded Shares (as defined below), i.e. as of June 10, 2022, and to the knowledge of the Offeror, a number of 30,905,873 Shares2;
may be issued before the closing of the Offer or the Reopened Offer as a result of the exercise of the Warrants, i.e., as of June 10, 2022, and to the knowledge of the Offeror, a maximum of 551,478 new Shares;
all of the Warrants issued by the Company, i.e. as at the date of June 10, 2022 and to the knowledge of the Offeror, a maximum total number of 551,478 Warrants.
It is specified that the Offer does not target:
the Shares that Bpifrance has undertaken to contribute to the Offeror in the context of the Investment Agreement and subject to the BPI Lock-up Undertaking as described in section 1.3 of the Offer Document, i.e., 1,164,791 Shares,
the Shares held in treasury by the Company, i.e., to the knowledge of the Offeror and as of June 10, 2022, 144,853 Shares,
the Unavailable Performance Shares (as defined below), i.e. to the knowledge of the Offeror and as of the date hereof, a maximum of 948,145 Performance Shares (of which 204,709 have already been issued, i.e.
The Company's Annual General Meeting held on May 25, 2022 approved the allocation of a dividend of 0.84 euro per share for fiscal year 2021 (0.924 euro for shares eligible for the bonus dividend), paid entirely in cash. The dividend was detached from the shares on June 9, 2022 and paid on June 13, 2022.
On the basis of a capital composed of 32,420,226 shares representing as many theoretical voting rights as of June 10, 2022, in accordance with the provisions of Article 223-11 of the AMF's General Regulation.
