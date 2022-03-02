Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Albioma
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABIO   FR0000060402

ALBIOMA

(ABIO)
  Report
Cours en temps réel.  Real-time Euronext Paris -  03/22 06:53:55 am
35.22 EUR   -9.04%
06:48aALBIOMA : Présentation des résultats annuels de l'exercice 2021 (en anglais) (pdf)
PU
01:01aALBIOMA : Annual results 2021
GL
02/14France's Albioma Buys Geothermal Power Plant in Turkey
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Albioma : Présentation des résultats annuels de l'exercice 2021 (en anglais) (pdf)

03/02/2022 | 06:48am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual results 2021

2 March 2022

Tableof contents

1

2

3

4

5

6

2021 highlights

3

Strategic positioning

5

Operational performance

22

Financial results

29

Outlook

39

Appendix

44

1

2021 highlights

2021 highlights

Operations

Strong growth in results: EBITDA +4% & Net income, Group share +7% yoy

Top of the guidance range

1st full year of operation of ALM 3 on biomass after conversion with record availability

Outstanding performance in Brazil and solid contribution of geothermal plant in Turkey

Positive impact of claim management (Galion 2 & Albioma Saint Pierre)

Development

Significant progress towards conversion of thermal plants:

  • Works underway for the conversion of Albioma Bois-Rouge
  • Favourable decree released on 24 February 2022, for the conversion and extension until 2044 of Albioma Le Gol
  • Diversification of our sustainable biomass supply: acquisition of a wood pellet plant

29 MWp of solar projects awarded through tenders

Acquisition of a second geothermal power plant in Turkey

2021 highlights

Annual results 2021

2

Strategic positioning

Pour lire la suite de ce noodl, vous pouvez consulter la version originale ici.

Disclaimer

Albioma SA published this content on 02 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 March 2022 11:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ALBIOMA
06:48aALBIOMA : Présentation des résultats annuels de l'exercice 2021 (en anglais) (pdf)
PU
01:01aALBIOMA : Annual results 2021
GL
02/14France's Albioma Buys Geothermal Power Plant in Turkey
MT
02/14ALBIOMA : acquires a new geothermal power plant in Turkey (pdf in English and Turkish)
PU
02/14ALBIOMA : Albioma acquires a new geothermal power plant in Turkey
AQ
02/14Albioma Acquires New Geothermal Power Plant in Turkey
CI
02/14Albioma completed the acquisition of Turcas Kuyucak Jeotermal Elektrik Uretim A.S from ..
CI
02/07ALBIOMA : Articles of Association updated on 4 February 2022 (pdf)
PU
01/20ALBIOMA : Articles of Association updated on 22 July 2021 (pdf)
PU
01/07ALBIOMA : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as at 31 December 2021
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 557 M 619 M 619 M
Net income 2021 55,7 M 61,9 M 61,9 M
Net Debt 2021 853 M 949 M 949 M
P/E ratio 2021 21,8x
Yield 2021 2,17%
Capitalization 1 225 M 1 361 M 1 361 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,73x
EV / Sales 2022 3,66x
Nbr of Employees 558
Free-Float 81,6%
Chart ALBIOMA
Duration : Period :
Albioma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBIOMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 38,72 €
Average target price 51,65 €
Spread / Average Target 33,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Moyne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julien Gauthier Deputy Chief Executive Officer-Finance
Louis Decrop Development Director-Brazil
Jean-Carlos Angulo Independent Director
Marie-Claire Simone Daveu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBIOMA12.95%1 361
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.2.51%83 838
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-3.01%22 677
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-6.98%17 480
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%15 012
NORTHLAND POWER INC.9.25%7 424