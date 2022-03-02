Albioma : Présentation des résultats annuels de l'exercice 2021 (en anglais) (pdf)

2021 highlights

Operations

Strong growth in results: EBITDA +4% & Net income, Group share +7% yoy

Top of the guidance range

1st full year of operation of ALM 3 on biomass after conversion with record availability

Outstanding performance in Brazil and solid contribution of geothermal plant in Turkey

Positive impact of claim management (Galion 2 & Albioma Saint Pierre)

Development

Significant progress towards conversion of thermal plants:

Works underway for the conversion of Albioma Bois-Rouge

Bois-Rouge Favourable decree released on 24 February 2022, for the conversion and extension until 2044 of Albioma Le Gol

Diversification of our sustainable biomass supply: acquisition of a wood pellet plant

29 MWp of solar projects awarded through tenders

Acquisition of a second geothermal power plant in Turkey