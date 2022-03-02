Albioma : Présentation des résultats annuels de l'exercice 2021 (en anglais) (pdf)

Annual results 2021
2 March 2022
Tableof contents
1
2
3
4
5
6
2021 highlights
3
Strategic positioning
5
Operational performance
22
Financial results
29
Outlook
39
Appendix
44
1
2021 highlights
2021 highlights
Operations
Strong growth in results: EBITDA +4% & Net income, Group share +7% yoy
Top of the guidance range
1st full year of operation of ALM 3 on biomass after conversion with record availability
Outstanding performance in Brazil and solid contribution of geothermal plant in Turkey
Positive impact of claim management (Galion 2 & Albioma Saint Pierre)
Development
Significant progress towards conversion of thermal plants:
29 MWp of solar projects awarded through tenders
Acquisition of a second geothermal power plant in Turkey
2021 highlights
Annual results 2021
2
Strategic positioning
