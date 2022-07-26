Albioma : Results for the first half of 2022 07/26/2022 | 11:41am EDT Send by mail :

Press Release Paris La Défense, 26 July 2022 Results for the first half of 2022 Sharp rise in revenue in the first half year (+23%); excluding the fuel price effect, revenue stable (+1%) Excellent availability of the thermal power plants in Overseas France Confirmation of 2022 guidance, excluding transaction costs in the event of a successful friendly takeover offer by KKR, which is underway The Board of Directors of Albioma, meeting on 26 July 2022 under the chairmanship of Frédéric Moyne, approved the Group's interim consolidated financial statements for the six months ended 30 June 2022. Key figures for the six months ended 30 June 2022 In millions of euros H1 2022 H1 2021 Change Revenue 328.3 267.7 +23% EBITDA 99.0 99.4 -0% Net income attributable to owners of the parent 21.4 23.5 -9% Group revenue for the first half of 2022 was up sharply (+23% compared with the first half of 2021). This increase was due to: The surge in fuel prices in a context of post-COVID economic recovery combined with a decline in supply since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine; excluding the fuel price effect, revenue is stable (+1%);

The very good availability of the thermal facilities in French Overseas Territories;

The scope effect linked to the integration of Albioma’s second geothermal power plant in Turkey, as well as the good performance of the Gümüsköy plant during the half year. Highlights of the first half of 2022



Signing the conversion amendment for the Le Gol power plant on Reunion Island

Continued work on converting the Bois-Rouge plant to 100% biomass

Acquisition of the 2nd geothermal power plant in Kuyucak, Turkey (18 MW)

Opening of KKR’s friendly takeover offer on Albioma shares France



Thermal biomass Very good availability of the plants



Revenue from the Thermal Biomass business in France was up sharply, by 23% compared with the first half of 2021, to €328.3 million, which also reflects the contractual indexation of electricity sale prices to the price of fuel. Fuel prices surged, in a context of post-COVID economic recovery combined with a decline in supply since the onset of the conflict in Ukraine. Excluding the impact of fuel prices, revenue is stable (+1 %). The half-year was characterised by the good availability of the facilities and the maintenance shutdowns were carried out under very good conditions. The availability rate was 90.1% in the first half of 2022, compared with 87.5% in the first half of 2021; power generation from thermal facilities reached 740 GWh, compared with 952 GWh in the first half of 2021, reflecting the sharp decline in call rates by EDF on Reunion Island in particular, in connection with the high prices of coal and CO 2 . EBITDA for the period came to €81.7 million, slightly up on the €80.3 million of the first half of 2021. Construction and development of projects



Work continues on converting Albioma’s Bois-Rouge power station to 100% biomass The conversion of the Bois-Rouge power plant to 100% biomass moved ahead smoothly in the half year. Tranche 3 is scheduled to be restarted at the end of the year, operating with 100% biomass. Green light for the conversion of the Albioma Le Gol plant to 100% biomass New riders were signed with EDF after a favourable opinion from the French energy regulator (Commission de Régulation de l’Énergie) on 24 February 2022, validating the rider to the power purchase agreement and establishing the cost of the complete project to convert Albioma’s Le Gol power plant on Reunion Island to biomass as well as the extension of its operation to 2044. At the same time, additional financing was secured on 18 May 2022, allowing preparatory work to be launched during the first half of the year. The Group continues to develop its projects, focusing particularly give up coal in the overseas territories over the course of the next few years. Solar power Stable production and commissioning of new facilities Despite highly adverse sunshine conditions, particularly in French Guiana, performances of the photovoltaic plants were stable in the first half of 2022. Production of photovoltaic electricity in the period reached 60 GWh. EBITDA for the first half of 2022 came to €15.3 million, slightly down on the first half of 2021 (€16.4 million). This performance integrates the downward revision of tariffs for solar power purchase agreements concluded between 2006 and 2010. Discussions are underway with the Energy Regulation Commission (CRE) in the context of the safeguard clause for two plants. New facilities were commissioned, mainly in France and Mayotte. Brazil Thermal biomass Production down in the first half year



Production was down, at 156 GWh, for the period, compared with 228 GWh in the first half of 2021. This decrease is the result of a technical incident that led to a shutdown of the Esplanada power plant in May and a shortened 2021 inter-campaign for the Vale Do Parana power plant, which operated exceptionally in January and February 2021 in order to use the stock of bagasse accumulated before its commissioning. The macro-economic situation was marked by the appreciation of the real/euro exchange rate during the first half of the year and the increase in financing costs. Electricity prices on the spot market are at a low level due to the high rainfall observed during the half-year. EBITDA totalled €1.2 million for the period, as against €3.3 million in the first half of 2021. Turkey Geothermal energy Improvement in yields and acquisition of a second unit The Gümüskoÿ power plant performed well during the half-year. Production reached 25 GWh, up by more than 30% compared with the same period of last year, thanks to the optimisation works carried out in 2021. On 14 February 2022, the Group completed the acquisition of a second geothermal power plant (Kuyucak) in Turkey, becoming its sole shareholder. Commissioned in late 2017, this plant, with a gross installed capacity of 18 MW, operates under a licence valid until 2042, with scope to extend for an additional 10-year period. It produces electricity from five production wells for a net exported production at the end of 2021 of 83 GWh. The plant benefits from a dollarised feed-in tariff of around USD 118/MWh until the end of 2022 and a tariff of USD 105/MWh between 2023 and 2027. Production amounted to 49 GWh in the half-year. EBITDA reached €5.3 million for the period, as against €1.0 million in the first half of 2021. The acquisition of this second plant strengthens Albioma's entry into the geothermal business. The Group will benefit from the synergies between the neighbouring Gümüşköy and Kuyucak plants and will be able to capitalise on the teams’ expertise to roll it out in new regions. Friendly takeover offer initiated by KKR



Following the receipt of all required regulatory approvals, the takeover offer for Albioma shares and BSAAR warrants initiated by KKR earlier this year opened on 23 June 2022. The Offer was deemed compliant by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers - AMF) on 21 June 2022 and all the documents relating to the operation have been made available to the public. The Offer price is €50 per Albioma share (€0.84 ex dividend). It has been established by applying a set of valuation criteria and reflects in particular: a premium of 51.6% over the last closing price, before market rumours, of the Albioma share on 7 March 2022;

a 46.6% premium over the three-month volume weighted average share price The price of the BSAAR warrants has been set at €29.10 per Albioma warrant. The Compagnie Financière Européenne de Prises de Participation (COFEPP), the Company's reference shareholder, has undertaken to contribute to the Offer all of its Albioma shares representing approximately 6.04% of the Company's share capital and voting rights. CDC Croissance, a 4.45% shareholder of Albioma, and Norges Bank, a 4.79% shareholder of Albioma, have also declared to the AMF their intention to tender all or part of their shares to the Offer. The completion of the takeover offer will be subject, in addition to the mandatory minimum acceptance condition set forth in Article 231-9, I 1 of the AMF's General Regulations, to a minimum acceptance condition whereby KKR obtains a number of Albioma shares representing at least 50.01% of the share capital and "theoretical" voting rights. KKR intends, if it holds at least 90% of the share capital and voting rights of Albioma at the closing of the Offer, to request the implementation of a squeeze-out procedure. The closing date for the offer is set at 27 July 2022. Strong liquidity position



The consolidated cash position, including deposits in guarantee, remains at a high level of €134 million. The Group has resources appropriate to the continuation of its development. Gross financial debt excluding IFRS 16 increased to €1,117 million from €971 million at 31 December 2021. At 30 June 2022 it includes €904 million of project debt, as against €828 million at 31 December 2021. At June 2022, €90 million had been drawn under the revolving credit facility (RCF). Consolidated net financial debt stands at €983 million, up by 14% relative to 31 December 2021 (€859 million). 2022 objectives



The Group confirms its EBITDA guidance of €210 to €220 million and net income attributable to owners of the parent of €52 to €60 million for 2022 (excluding transaction costs in the event of a successful friendly takeover offer by KKR, which is underway). Next date on the agenda: Q3 2021 revenue on 25 October 2022 (after trading). About Albioma Contacts Albioma is an independent renewable energy producer, supporting the energy transition with renewable energies (biomass, solar and geothermal).



The Group operates in Overseas France, Metropolitan France, Mauritius, Brazil and Turkey.



For 30 years it has been developing a unique partnership with the sugar industry, producing renewable energy from bagasse, a fibrous residue of sugar cane.



Albioma is also the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where it builds and operates innovative facilities with storage, and in Metropolitan France.



In 2021, Albioma acquired its first geothermal power plant, in Turkey. The activity is continuing to develop in 2022, with a second power plant in the same geographical region. Investors

Julien Gauthier

+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00



Media

Charlotte Neuvy

+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65

presse@albioma.com



Albioma is listed on Euronext Paris (compartment B); its shares are eligible for the SRD, PEA & PEA-PME schemes and are included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 stock market indices.



The Group is also listed in the Gaïa Index of socially responsible midcap companies. www.albioma.com



Annexes Consolidated income statement as at 30 June 2022 In thousands of euros Six months to 30 June 2022 Six months to 30 June 2021 Revenue 328,324 267,693 Purchases (including change in inventories) (131,411) (86,633) Logistics costs (6,098) (6,845) Staff costs (34,086) (30,341) Other operating expenses (57,759) (46,670) Amortisation of energy supply and licence agreements (4,000) (3,384) Charges to depreciation, amortisation and provisions (39,006) (39,739) Share of net income of equity-accounted companies (2,154) 1,400 Current operating income 53,808 55,482 Other operating income and expenses (178) 7 Operating income 53,630 55,489 Cost of financial debt (16,225) (15,830) Other financial income 1,204 2,737 Other financial expenses (612) (2,772) Profit before tax 37,997 39,624 Tax charge (11,862) (10,741) Net income for the year from continuing operations 26,136 28,883 Net income 26,136 28,883 Net income attributable to: owners of the parent 21,423 23,501 non-controlling interests 4,713 5,382 Basic earnings per share 0.665 0.751 Diluted earnings per share 0.650 0.731 Consolidated statement of financial position at 30 June 2022



Assets In thousands of euros 30/06/2022 31/12/2021 Non-current assets Goodwill 27,172 15,591 Other intangible assets 123,061 90,450 Right-of-use assets (IFRS 16) 34,132 29,099 Property, plant and equipment 1,448,685 1,384,260 Non-current financial assets 59,159 13,072 Investments in associates 23,921 25,667 Deferred tax assets 10,127 2,439 Total non-current assets 1,726,258 1,560,579 Current assets Inventories and work-in-progress 106,877 75,798 Trade receivables 80,366 95,810 Other current operating assets 60,531 36,699 Cash and cash equivalents 128,843 107,860 Total current assets 376,616 316,167 Total assets 2,102,874 1,876,746 Equity and liabilities In thousands of euros 30/06/2022 31/12/2021 Own funds attributable to owners of the parent Share capital 1,246 1,234 Additional paid-in capital 83,205 76,557 Reserves 511,028 409,208 Translation reserves (36,198) (43,081) Net income for the period 21,423 59,024 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 580,704 502,942 Non-controlling interests 94,723 96,544 Total equity 675,427 599,486 Non-current liabilities Employee benefits 30,668 48,612 Provisions for liabilities 3,073 3,392 Deferred tax liabilities 53,445 22,975 Non-current financial debt 929,844 860,174 Right-of-use liabilities (IFRS 16) 45,489 39,982 Non-current derivatives 6,352 32,543 Total non-current liabilities 1,068,871 1,007,678 Current liabilities Trade payables 93,348 91,328 Tax and social security liabilities 44,033 43,032 Current financial debt 186,844 110,795 Right-of-use liabilities (IFRS 16) 2,340 2,010 Other current operating liabilities 32,010 22,417 Total current liabilities 358,576 269,582 Total equity and liabilities 2,102,874 1,876,746 Statement of consolidated cash flows for the six months to 30 June 2022



In thousands of euros Six months to 30 June 2022 Six months to 30 June 2021 Operating activities Net income for the year attributable to shareholders of Albioma 21,423 23,501 Non-controlling interests 4,713 5,382 Adjustments . Charges to depreciation, amortisation and provisions 45,682 44,101 . Change in deferred tax (2,320) (1,278) . Share of net income of associates net of dividends received 3,396 (656) . Gains and losses on disposals (53) . Share-based payments 2,475 2,412 . Cost of financial debt 16,225 15,830 . Current tax charge for the period 14,181 12,020 Self-financing capacity 105,775 101,258 Impact of change in working capital requirement (37,224) (28,637) Tax paid (28,731) (22,821) Net cash from operating activities 39,820 49,800 Investing activities Acquisitions of non-current assets (72,995) (60,358) Sales proceeds from non-current assets 354 Sales proceeds from and reductions in financial assets 1,299 Acquisitions and disposals of subsidiaries less any cash acquired or sold (13,355) (4,404) Net cash from/(used in) investing activities (86,350) (63,110) Financing activities Capital reduction for the benefit of non-Group shareholders (2,331) Capital increases subscribed by non-Group shareholders 6,660 Change in treasury shares 3,178 (5,000) Dividends paid to shareholders of Albioma SA (27,381) Dividends paid to non-Group interests (1,482) (1,989) Borrowings and financial debt subscribed or issued 142,608 59,345 Cost of financial debt (16,012) (15,720) Borrowings and financial debt repaid (40,941) (36,705) Other 614 (579) Net cash from/(used in) financing activities 64,913 (649) Impact of currency movements on cash and cash equivalents and other changes 2,600 (117) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 20,983 (14,076) Opening cash and cash equivalents 107,860 125,202 Closing cash and cash equivalents 128,843 111,126 Change in cash and cash equivalents 20,983 (14,076) Cash 104,899 84,907 Cash equivalents 23,943 26,219 Total cash and cash equivalents 128,843 111,126 Bank overdrafts Net cash and cash equivalents 128,843 111,126 Attachment 20220726_CP_Albioma_ENG

