Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Albioma
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ABIO   FR0000060402

ALBIOMA

(ABIO)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Albioma : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as at 30 June 2021

07/06/2021 | 12:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release

Paris La Défense, 6 July 2021

Half-year statement of the liquidity contract

As at 30 June 2021

Regarding the liquidity contract managed by Rothschild Martin Maurel, Albioma announces that the liquidity account contained the following assets as at 30 June 2021:

  • 0 share;
  • €3,027,093.

Detailed information on the number of transactions carried out and the volume traded, in terms of sales and purchases, during the past half year is available on the company’s website, www.albioma.com.

As a reminder, the previous half-year statement of the liquidity contract as at 31 December 2020 showed that the liquidity account contained the following assets:

  • 0 share;
  • €3,042,035.

Next on the agenda: release of first-half 2021 results, on 28 July 2021 (post trading).

About AlbiomaContacts
An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.

Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.

Recently, the Group announced the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey.		Investor
Julien Gauthier
+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media
Charlotte Neuvy
+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65
presse@albioma.com
  
Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris compartment A, is eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD), PEA and PEA-PME plans and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.

The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.		www.albioma.com

 

Attachment


All news about ALBIOMA
12:00pALBIOMA  : Half-year statement of the liquidity contract as at 30 June 2021
GL
07/05ALBIOMA  : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 28 June 2021 to 2 J..
AQ
06/29DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES : period from 21 June 2021 to 25 June 2021 (..
PU
06/29ALBIOMA  : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 21 June 2021 to 25 ..
GL
06/23DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES : period from 14 June 2021 to 18 June 2021 (..
PU
06/23ALBIOMA  : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 14 June 2021 to 18 ..
GL
06/15DISCLOSURE OF TRADING IN OWN SHARES : period from 9 June 2021 to 11 June 2021 (p..
PU
06/15ALBIOMA  : Disclosure of trading in own shares - Period from 9 June 2021 to 11 J..
AQ
06/10ALBIOMA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/10ALBIOMA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 536 M 634 M 634 M
Net income 2021 57,0 M 67,4 M 67,4 M
Net Debt 2021 878 M 1 039 M 1 039 M
P/E ratio 2021 19,6x
Yield 2021 2,58%
Capitalization 1 085 M 1 288 M 1 285 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,67x
EV / Sales 2022 3,46x
Nbr of Employees 558
Free-Float 84,3%
Chart ALBIOMA
Duration : Period :
Albioma Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ALBIOMA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 34,82 €
Average target price 53,38 €
Spread / Average Target 53,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Frédéric Moyne Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Julien Gauthier Chief Financial Officer & COO-Finance
Louis Decrop Chief Operating Officer & Head-Development
Jean-Carlos Angulo Independent Director
Marie-Claire Simone Daveu Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ALBIOMA-25.91%1 264
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.5.06%72 709
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-13.64%21 373
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.25.78%15 893
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-6.46%7 589
SCATEC ASA-30.99%4 332