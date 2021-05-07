Log in
    ABIO   FR0000060402

ALBIOMA

(ABIO)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 05/07 11:35:22 am
36.86 EUR   +4.42%
12:38pALBIOMA  : Information on a cyber attack (pdf)
PU
12:30pALBIOMA  : Information on a cyber attack
AQ
05/05ALBIOMA INVEST 2021 : share issue reserved for members of the group savings plan (pdf)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Albioma : Information on a cyber attack (pdf)

05/07/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
Press release

Paris La Défense, 7 May 2021

Information on a cyber attack

A "ransomware" type virus attack was detected on Albioma's IT network on Tuesday, 4 May.

Albioma's IT teams, along with cybersecurity experts, are fully mobilised to restore the situation as soon as possible. The complete diagnosis is being finalised; no data breach has been detected for the time being.

To date, the attack has had no impact on industrial operations. All of the Group's power plants are operating normally and have been isolated from the office network affected by the intrusion.

Next on the agenda: Shareholders' Meeting, 25 May 2021 at 3pm.

About Albioma

An independent renewable energy producer, Albioma is committed to the energy transition thanks to biomass and photovoltaics.

Albioma operates in Overseas France, France metropolitan, Mauritius and Brazil. For 25 years, it has developed a unique partnership with the sugar industry to produce renewable energy from bagasse, the fibrous residue of sugar cane.

Albioma is the leading producer of photovoltaic energy in Overseas France, where the company builds and operates innovative projects with storage, Albioma has strengthened its position in mainland France.

Recently, the Group announced the acquisition of a geothermal power plant in Turkey.

Albioma is listed on the Euronext Paris compartment A, is eligible for the deferred settlement service (SRD), PEA and PEA-PME plans and is included in the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60.

The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.

Contacts

Investor Julien Gauthier

+33 (0)1 47 76 67 00

Media Charlotte Neuvy

+33 (0)1 47 76 66 65 presse@albioma.com

www.albioma.com

Disclaimer

Albioma SA published this content on 07 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2021 16:37:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
