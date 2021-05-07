Albioma : Information on a cyber attack (pdf)

Press release

Paris La Défense, 7 May 2021

Information on a cyber attack

A "ransomware" type virus attack was detected on Albioma's IT network on Tuesday, 4 May.

Albioma's IT teams, along with cybersecurity experts, are fully mobilised to restore the situation as soon as possible. The complete diagnosis is being finalised; no data breach has been detected for the time being.

To date, the attack has had no impact on industrial operations. All of the Group's power plants are operating normally and have been isolated from the office network affected by the intrusion.

Next on the agenda: Shareholders' Meeting, 25 May 2021 at 3pm.