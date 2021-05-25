Assemblée Générale Mixte du 25 mai 2021 : présentation en séance (pdf)
Combined General Meeting of 25 May 2021
Contents
1
Opening of the meeting
2
Overview of governance
3
Recent highlights
4
Strategic positioning
5
Operational performance
6
Financial results
4
8
13
15
30
40
Combined General Meeting of 25 May 2021
2
Contents
7
Outlook
8
Statutory Auditors' reports
9
Presentation and vote on the resolutions
10
Appendix
49
53
57
81
3
1 Opening of the meeting
4
Opening
Opening statement and caveat regarding the closed door nature of the General Meeting
In accordance with the provisions of Order No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020, which adjusts the rules for meetings and deliberation of meetings and governing bodies of legal persons and private law entities without a legal personality due to the Covid-19 epidemic, as amended by Order no. 2020-1497 of 2 December 2020 and Decree no. 2021-255 of 9 March 2021, on 6
April 2021 the Company's Board of Directors decided to hold the General Meeting behind closed doors, without the shareholders being physically present.
The vote counting was thus ended on 24 May 2021 by the centralising agent for the General Meeting on the basis of postal votes, proxies and online votes received prior to the meeting
Establishment of the presiding committee for the Meeting
Appointment of the Tellers
Appointment of the Secretary
Customary statements regarding the compliance of the notice and holding of the General Meeting with applicable rules
Announcement of the quorum (62.46% of the 31,213,316 shares entitled to vote, namely 19,498,611 voting shares and 1,763 voting shareholders)
Absence of any request to add new resolutions to the agenda and absence of any written questions for the Board of Directors
Discharging the Board of Directors for the carrying out of the formalities associated with the calling and holding of the General Meeting
1. Opening of the meeting
5
